Samsung Electronics Develops 2nd Gen Samsung SmartSSD

Commercialization of the first-generation SmartSSD, in collaboration with AMD, established that the computational storage market has great potential. With the upgraded processing functionality of the second-generation SmartSSD, Samsung will be able to easily address increasing customer needs in the database and video transcoding sectors, as we expand the boundaries of the next-generation storage market.



- Jin-Hyeok Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of Memory Solution Product & Development at Samsung Electronics.



Powered by Xilinx Versal Adaptive SoCs from AMD, second-generation Samsung SmartSSDs enable improved CPU efficiency and greatly reduced energy consumption by efficiently integrating the computing and storage functions in data centers. As data-intensive applications continue to grow, second-generation Samsung SmartSSDs will deliver the superior performance and efficiency required for this expanding market.



- Sina Soltani, Corporate Vice President of Sales, AECG, Data Center and Communication Group at AMD

Leveraging software and intellectual property (IP) developed by customers, along with in-built Arm cores, Samsungs second-generation SmartSSD enables much more efficient data processing. Compared to conventional data center solid-state drives, the processing time for scan-heavy database queries can be slashed by over 50%, energy consumption by up to 70%, and CPU utilization by up to 97%.Since its development in 2020 through the joint efforts of Samsung and AMD, the first-generation SmartSSD is being supplied to global IT companies including video communications platform providers. The first-generation SmartSSD was recognized as an Innovation Awards Honoree at CES 2021 for its outstanding performance and energy efficiency.Samsung Electronics is leading efforts to standardize SmartSSD technology through close collaboration with the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) and with NVM Express, while seeking to expand the boundaries of SmartSSD devices through technological validation for a wide variety of applications.