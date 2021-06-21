Samsung Expands Green Chip Product Line-Up

Samsung continues its quest to reduce its carbon emission and proudly announces the addition of 20 memory products to their Green Chip line-up, acquiring carbon footprint certification from Carbon Trust (UK).
Five Samsung memory products HBM2E (8GB), GDDR6 (8Gb), UFS 3.1 (512GB), Portable SSD T7 (1TB), microSD EVO Select (128GB) earned Reducing CO2 labels from the Carbon Trust. The previous versions of the five products had received the CO2 Measured certification from the Carbon Trust last year. The Carbon Trust recently also certified the product carbon footprints of 20 memory products by giving them the CO2 Measured product carbon footprint label. Learn more about green certifications in the video below.
Dedication to Reducing Carbon Footprint
Samsung was able to cut the carbon emission of the five memory products through enhanced production efficiency. This means that less electricity and raw materials were used per chip. For the Portable SSD T7 (1TB), Samsung used environmentally sustainable paper instead of plastic as packaging material to minimize the carbon footprint of the product.
Samsung estimates that the volume of carbon emissions reduced from the five products, after their release until July 2021, amounts to approximately 680,000 metric tons of CO2, which is equivalent to 11.3 million urban tree seedlings grown for ten years or the greenhouse gas emitted from 149,000 cars driven for one year.
Before a product can be certified for carbon reduction, its current carbon footprint must be validated in order to set the starting line for measuring carbon footprint changes. The CO2 Measured label verifies the current carbon emission of the product with a globally recognized specification (PAS 2050). Thus, the 20 Samsung memory products with the CO2 Measured label has now set the benchmark for future carbon reduction.
About Carbon Trust
The Carbon Trust is an independent and expert partner of organizations that advises businesses on their opportunities in a sustainable, low-carbon world. The Carbon Trust also certifies the environmental footprint of organizations, supply chains and products.
Samsung also acquired green certifications for the brands C-series 3W Automotive LEDs Verified by UL.
Source: Samsung