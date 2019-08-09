Samsung Galaxy Book S Now Available For Pre-Order in the United States

Samsungs next-generation ultra-lightweight PC with LTE connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy Book S, is now available for pre-order. Designed to provide greater mobility for professionals as an Always-on, always connected notebook PC, it offers a strong battery life of up to 25 hours of video playback and an ultra-slim lightweight chassis weighing only 960 grams. It sports a 13.3 FHD 10-point multi-touch display and a 720p HD front-facing camera. The Galaxy Book S is equipped with stereo speakers powered by AKG with Dolby Atmos technology. The Galaxy Book S comes with Windows 10 Home operating system which supports thousands of productivity applications.
The Samsung Galaxy Book S is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx octa-core processor with 8GB memory and 256GB flash storage space. The Galaxy Book S has external memory support for microSDs of up to 1TB. Aside from LTE connectivity, the Galaxy Book S comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz) with VHT80 MU-MIMO and Bluetooth 5.0. The Galaxy Book S is available in two models based on colour - Galaxy Book S Mercury Grey and Galaxy Book S Earthy Gold.
Features
Pricing and Availability
Starting today, January 30 through February 12, 2020, consumers who pre-order Galaxy Book S on Samsung.com are eligible to receive a $100 credit towards any Samsung PC, tablet and select accessories. Trade-ins also accepted with select phone and tablet models.
Galaxy Book S will be available for purchase starting at $999.99 beginning February 13, 2020 at Microsoft stores, Samsung.com and Verizon, as well as Sprint, starting Feb 14, 2020.
Source: Samsung Newsroom