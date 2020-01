Samsung Galaxy Book S Now Available For Pre-Order in the United States

Features

Starting today, January 30 through February 12, 2020, consumers who pre-order Galaxy Book S on Samsung.com are eligible to receive a $100 credit towards any Samsung PC, tablet and select accessories. Trade-ins also accepted with select phone and tablet models.Galaxy Book S will be available for purchase starting at $999.99 beginning February 13, 2020 at Microsoft stores, Samsung.com and Verizon , as well as Sprint , starting Feb 14, 2020.