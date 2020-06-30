Samsung Introduces 870 EVO SATA SSD Series

Samsung today announced the release of 870 EVO SSD, the companys latest SATA solution in its worlds best-selling consumer SSD series. The new drive combines best-in-class performance and reliability, making it an all-around storage solution for a wide range of consumers from general PC users to IT professionals.
The Samsung 870 EVO features the companys latest V-NAND and controller, allowing it to reach the maximum SATA sequential read and write speeds of 560 and 530MB/s, respectively. Using a large variable SLC buffer, the drives Intelligent TurboWrite technology helps maintain its peak performance levels. The 870 EVO also delivers a nearly 38% improvement in random read speed over the previous Samsung 860 EVO model, enabling enhanced user experiences when multi-tasking, web browsing or simply booting up PCs. The Samsung EVO 870 4TB model offers a class-leading terabytes written (TBW) rating of 2,400TB.
In addition to exceptional performance and reliability, the Samsung 870 EVO provides broad compatibility with many computing devices and the most up-to-date PC features. The drive can be used with all devices that have a 2.5-inch SATA interface connection. Moreover, with its power-saving sleep mode, the Samsung 870 EVO is compatible with devices that support Windows Modern Standby function, offering added convenience to PC users. The new 870 EVO is also designed with the environment in mind. By minimizing its carbon footprint throughout the entire production process, the drive expands consumer choice for greener products.
Samsung EVO 870 Specifications
Interface: SATA 6Gbps
Form Factor: 2.5-inch
Storage Memory: Samsung V-NAND 3-bit MLC (TLC)
Controller: Samsung Controller
DRAM: 4GB LPDDR4 (4TB) / 2GB LPDDR4 (2TB) / 1GB LPDDR4 (1TB) / 512MB LPDDR4 (250/500GB)
Capacity: 4TB, 2TB, 1TB, 500GB, 250GB
Sequential Read/Write Speed: Up to 560/530 MB/s
Random Read/Write Speed: Random Read 98K, Write 88K IOPS
Management Software: Samsung Magician
Total Bytes Written: 2,400TBW (4TB) / 1,200TBW (2TB) / 600TBW (1TB) / 300TBW (500GB) / 150TBW (250GB)
Warranty: Five-year Limited Warranty
Pricing and Availability
The Samsung 870 EVO Series SSDs are now listed at Amazon, available for pre-order at Newegg. The Samsung 870 EVO carries a manufacturers suggested retail price that starts at $49.99 for the 250GB model. Shipping this February 12, 2021.