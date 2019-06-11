Samsung Introduces Galaxy Book Flex Alpha

Samsung today introduces the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha as the latest addition to the Galaxy Book Flex Series, sporting an impressive battery life, immersive QLED display, thin and light form-factor, and premium design features at a very competitive price point. The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha offers the experience and computing power of a laptop combined with the mobility and flexibility of a smartphone, the ideal device for demanding users on the go.
The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is a light 2-in-1 PC weighing at 1.19 kilograms and just 13.9mm thick making it portable and easy to slip into any bag with ease. Its durable aluminium frame features sharp, diamond-cut edges for both durability and aesthetics. Its 13 QLED display sports ultra-thin bezels with max 600-nit brightness for 100% colour volume and vibrant visuals. It sports the latest 10th generation Intel Core Processors with superb computing power for seamless streaming or content creation. The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is available in a selection of models with up to 16GB of DDR4 memory and up to 1TB of fast NVMe SSD storage. It also comes with the latest standards including Wi-Fi 6 for fast wireless connectivity, USB-C port, HDMI out, fingerprint reader for security, and a backlit keyboard.
The Samsung Galaxy Book Alpha offers a 17.5-hour battery life and comes with Fast Charging. Users can also opt to pair it with a Samsung Active Pen, sold separately, for greater productivity and multitasking. The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is designed with the best-in-class hardware and display with a more accessible price-point for a wider selection of users.
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha Specifications
Dimensions: 304.9 x 202.0 x 13.9 mm
Weight: 1.19 kg
Display: 13.3" QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080)
CPU: 10th generation Intel Core Processor
Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
Memory: 8GB/12GB DDR4
Storage 256GB/ 512GB / 1TB SSD (NVMe)
WLAN: Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11ax 2x2
Camera / Mic: 720p HD / Dual Array Digital Mic
Audio: Stereo Speakers ( 1.5 W x 2 )
Pen: Active Pen (sold separately)
Security: Fingerprint
Keyboard: Backlit
Material: Aluminium
Battery: 54Wh
Ports: USB-C, USB 3.0 (2), HDMI, MicroSD, 3.5pi HP/Mic
Pricing and Availability
The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is available in Royal Silver colour in the United States in the first half of 2020, starting at $829.99 for the base model.
Source: Samsung Newsroom