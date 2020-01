Samsung Introduces Galaxy Book Flex Alpha

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha Specifications

Dimensions: 304.9 x 202.0 x 13.9 mm

Weight: 1.19 kg

Display: 13.3" QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080)

CPU: 10th generation Intel Core Processor

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Memory: 8GB/12GB DDR4

Storage 256GB/ 512GB / 1TB SSD (NVMe)

WLAN: Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11ax 2x2

Camera / Mic: 720p HD / Dual Array Digital Mic

Audio: Stereo Speakers ( 1.5 W x 2 )

Pen: Active Pen (sold separately)

Security: Fingerprint

Keyboard: Backlit

Material: Aluminium

Battery: 54Wh

Ports: USB-C, USB 3.0 (2), HDMI, MicroSD, 3.5pi HP/Mic

The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is a light 2-in-1 PC weighing at 1.19 kilograms and just 13.9mm thick making it portable and easy to slip into any bag with ease. Its durable aluminium frame features sharp, diamond-cut edges for both durability and aesthetics. Its 13 QLED display sports ultra-thin bezels with max 600-nit brightness for 100% colour volume and vibrant visuals. It sports the latest 10th generation Intel Core Processors with superb computing power for seamless streaming or content creation . The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is available in a selection of models with up to 16GB of DDR4 memory and up to 1TB of fast NVMe SSD storage. It also comes with the latest standards including Wi-Fi 6 for fast wireless connectivity, USB-C port, HDMI out, fingerprint reader for security, and a backlit keyboard.The Samsung Galaxy Book Alpha offers a 17.5-hour battery life and comes with Fast Charging. Users can also opt to pair it with a Samsung Active Pen, sold separately, for greater productivity and multitasking. The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is designed with the best-in-class hardware and display with a more accessible price-point for a wider selection of users.The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is available in Royal Silver colour in the United States in the first half of 2020, starting at $829.99 for the base model.Source: Samsung Newsroom