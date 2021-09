Samsung Introduces S4 Series Webcam Monitor

Samsung 24S40VA Webcam Monitor Features

Quick Specs

Screen Size: 24”

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Brightness (Typical): 250 cd/m2

Resolution: 1920x1080 (FHD)

Frame Rate: 75Hz max

Viewing Angle: 178° (Horizontal) / 178° (Vertical)

Input Ports: D-sub, HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2, USB 3.0 (1 up, 2 down)

Built-in Camera: 2.0-megapixel FHD, with infrared camera and mic

Wall Mount: Yes (100x100)

Instant Windows login with the integrated facial recognition using biometric sensors via the camera. When the webcam is not needed, simply push it in to hide the webcam.The 24S40VA is Windows Hello certified providing users integrated facial recognition solution that uses biometric sensors. Users can now log in swiftly into any Windows 10 device, app, or website, providing efficiency and enhanced security.The 24S40VA offers multiple connectivity options including one D-sub, one DisplayPort, one HDMI, and two USB 3.0 ports.The 24S40VA webcam monitor features an ergonomic stand that offers maximum productivity and comfort through its design and Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) compatibility. The monitor’s Height Adjustable Stand (HAS), tilt, swivel, and pivot functionality allow users to customize the monitor position to work best for them.The Samsung 24S40VA Webcam Monitor is now available in the United States, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Korea. Availability may vary per region. To learn more, please visit Samsung