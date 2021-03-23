Samsung Introduces S4 Series Webcam Monitor

Samsung unveils its latest monitor, a 24-inch S4 Series Webcam Monitor designed to meet the needs of modern workers today. The new Samsung 24S40VA features a built-in webcam, speakers, and microphone to help users with video conferencing. The 24S40VA comes with a 2.0-megapixel FHD camera and an infrared camera. The webcam uses a pop-up mechanism that springs up by pushing down. The Samsung S4 is Windows Hello certified allowing users to take advantage of face recognition to unlock the computer within 2 seconds. As for the display, the Samsung 24S40VA features an IPS panel with full HD resolution (1920x1080) and 178-degree horizontal and vertical wide viewing angle. The monitor has an ergonomic stand that offers height adjustability, tilt, swivel, and pivot functionality.
Samsung 24S40VA Webcam Monitor FeaturesBuilt-in Webcam
Instant Windows login with the integrated facial recognition using biometric sensors via the camera. When the webcam is not needed, simply push it in to hide the webcam.
Instant Windows Login
The 24S40VA is Windows Hello certified providing users integrated facial recognition solution that uses biometric sensors. Users can now log in swiftly into any Windows 10 device, app, or website, providing efficiency and enhanced security.
Convenient Connectivity
The 24S40VA offers multiple connectivity options including one D-sub, one DisplayPort, one HDMI, and two USB 3.0 ports.
Ergonomic Design
The 24S40VA webcam monitor features an ergonomic stand that offers maximum productivity and comfort through its design and Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) compatibility. The monitors Height Adjustable Stand (HAS), tilt, swivel, and pivot functionality allow users to customize the monitor position to work best for them.
Quick Specs
Screen Size: 24
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Brightness (Typical): 250 cd/m2
Resolution: 1920x1080 (FHD)
Frame Rate: 75Hz max
Viewing Angle: 178° (Horizontal) / 178° (Vertical)
Input Ports: D-sub, HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2, USB 3.0 (1 up, 2 down)
Built-in Camera: 2.0-megapixel FHD, with infrared camera and mic
Wall Mount: Yes (100x100)
Availability
The Samsung 24S40VA Webcam Monitor is now available in the United States, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Korea. Availability may vary per region. To learn more, please visit Samsung.