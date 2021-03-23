Samsung Introduces S4 Series Webcam Monitor

Samsung 24S40VA Webcam Monitor Features

Quick Specs

Screen Size: 24

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Brightness (Typical): 250 cd/m2

Resolution: 1920x1080 (FHD)

Frame Rate: 75Hz max

Viewing Angle: 178° (Horizontal) / 178° (Vertical)

Input Ports: D-sub, HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2, USB 3.0 (1 up, 2 down)

Built-in Camera: 2.0-megapixel FHD, with infrared camera and mic

Wall Mount: Yes (100x100)