Samsung Launches High-Resolution 2021 Monitor Lineup

Samsung S8 Series

Samsung S7 and S6 Series

As the flagship model in the Samsung High-Resolution monitor lineup, the Samsung S8 comes with superior visuals and ergonomic design for both businesses and creative professionals. Available in 27- and 32-inch models with Ultra-High Definition (UHD) resolution, the S8 delivers a 99% sRGB colour gamut for vivid visuals.The Samsung S8 monitors are capable of 10Gbps data transmission via its USB-C port, while the Samsung S80UA offers up to 90W charging. The S8 Series also provides a variety of connectivity including USB 3.0 to create smart workspaces with neater, cleaner, and seamless cable management.Like the S8, the Samsung S7 series delivers UHD resolution in 27- and 32-inch sizes, with an ultra-slim stand, 178-degree wide viewing angle panel, and vibrant colour gamut. The virtually borderless design empowers users to stay focused on their work, supported by a convenient tilting function.The Samsung S6 series is available in 34-, 32-, 27- and 24-inch sizes, supporting not only QHD (2,560×1,440) resolution, but also PBP (Picture By Picture) and PIP (Picture In Picture) features, enabling users to multitask effortlessly and efficiently. The S60UA monitors not only support Daisy Chain technology, allowing extended multiple screens and screen reproduction but also LAN cable (RJ45 compatibility), transforming the monitor into a Docking Station Hub. Built-in Wake On Lan (WOL) functionality allows the connected computer to be powered on remotely from another device.The Samsung S65UA 34-inch monitor in Ultra-Wide Quad High-Definition (UWQHD) offers a 1000R curvature, further enhancing productivity with a 21:9 aspect ratio for optimal multi-tasking. The S6 series is also supported by customizable swivel, tilt, and rotation functionality, allowing users to find their perfect viewing angle as they can swivel the screen and even rotate between portrait and landscape modes.