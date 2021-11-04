Samsung introduces the newest addition to its Odyssey Neo gaming monitor line-up including the Samsung Odyssey Neo G85NB, which is the worlds first 240Hz 4K gaming monitor. Samsung also presents the Odyssey Neo G75NB (G7) and Odyssey Neo G40B (G4) gaming monitors. All the three new Odyssey Neo monitors feature Quantum HDR 2000 and support for variable refresh rate technologies.
Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 (G85NB) Unrivalled in speed and resolution
The new 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is the worlds first and fastest monitor that combines a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 1000R curved VA panel featuring Quantum Matrix Technology, with 240Hz super-fast refresh rate and 1ms response time (GtG). The 4K resolution is also supported by a color gamut up to 95% of DCI-P3 color gamut. The design of the Odyssey Neo G8 was inspired by the iconic style of the Odyssey Neo G9, offering an effortlessly cool exterior which is packed with premium gaming performance features.
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 (G85NB) features support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for fluid gameplays in 4K 240Hz. The Odyssey Neo G8 also utilizes Quantum Mini LED technology, enabling ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs, ensuring gamers see both dark and bright scenes as they were intended. In addition, Quantum HDR 2000 with a 2,000nit peak brightness and a million-to-one static contrast ratio bring out the most subtle details for unparalleled immersion.
The Samsung CoreSync lighting found on the backside of the monitor automatically detects colors on the screen and projects them in real life to create a deeper sense of immersion. Other features include the Matte Display that provides both anti-glare and anti-reflection, an ergonomic stand with swivel and height adjustments, and VESA-compliant mounting options.
Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 (G75NB) Immerse yourself with premium Mini-LED technology
Samsung extends its Odyssey gaming monitor line up with the new Odyssey Neo G7, a 32-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) monitor with 1000R curved VA panel offering, a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (GtG), delivering a premium gaming performance.
The G75NB comes with same features as the Odyssey Neo G8 model, including AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Quantum Mini LED technology, as well as Quantum HDR 2000 with 2,000nit peak brightness and a million-to-one static contrast ratio. It also has the CoreSync lighting at the rear of the monitor that provides vivid RGB backlighting for improved visual gaming immersion.
The G75NB also comes with an ergonomic stand, in addition to Auto Source Switch+, which ensures the monitor works for the user and removes any friction while using for maximum performance, productivity and comfort. Players can also get to their content faster, without have to flip through multiple inputs, by simply turning on the PC for the monitor to instantly recognize and switch between the inputs.
Samsung Odyssey G4 (G40B) Futuristic design packed with essential gaming features
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G40B provides a brilliant option for gamers looking for a monitor with all the essential gaming features, packaged within a futuristic design. Available in 25- and 27-inch sizes, the Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080) G4 offers super-fast 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG), IPS panel with wide viewing angle and HDR10 support for a high-level gaming experience. This is further enhanced by AMD FreeSync Premium and G-SYNC Compatibility for smooth gameplay. Users can also relax in comfort with ergonomic features including HAS, Swivel, Tilt and Pivot to find the perfect playing position.
Specifications
Availability
The Samsung Odyssey G85NB, G75NB, and G40B gaming monitors will be available globally throughout June, with launch schedules varying by region. For more information, please visit Samsung.