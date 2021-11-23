Samsung Launches New ViewFinity S8 4K IPS Monitors For Creative Professionals

ViewFinity is the summation of Samsungs goal to deliver the most precise and functional monitors to businesses who require pinpoint accuracy and consistency throughout their work. We are proud to offer this monitor to designers, artists, and professionals who will use our technology to create new ideas and experiences that realize their full potential.



Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics

The Samsung ViewFinity S8 is available in 32 and 27 models to give high performance in the most popular screen sizes. Pro-grade UHD resolution is combined with a wide color gamut up to 98% of DCI-P3 and Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) DisplayHDR 600 for more range, accuracy, and nuance. Professional factory calibration ensures that up to one billion colors are projected in crystal clarity on the IPS panel, creating vibrant color reproduction and contrast while working on the most complex visual and design projects.Moreover, Samsung ViewFinity S8 received the PANTONE Validated recognition in display from PANTONE  meaning the models authentically reproduce more than 2,000 colors as well as the newly added 110 skin tone shades which can be found in the PANTONE SkinTone Guide.As the worlds first UL verified Glare-Free monitor, Matte Display is applied on the top of the panel, reducing light reflection even when not using a monitor hood to provide a distraction-free working environment. This is enhanced by the wide viewing angle allowing users to see images clearly from any angle. Plus, ViewFinity S8 earned the CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree in the Computer Peripherals & Accessories category in recognition of Samsungs ongoing efforts to deliver considerable benefits to its customers.Samsung has developed and applied a new material, made with repurposed ocean-bound plastics, to the ViewFinity S8 to reduce marine waste and minimize the environmental footprint while using more recycled plastics to produce its display products than it did in 2021. Samsungs Eco Savings Plus technology also reduces pixel brightness in sections of an image with black pixels for up to a 10% reduction in power consumption. In fact, ViewFinity S8 is TCO Certified5 for its product design based on specific social and environmental responsibility requirements, as its product lifecycle also contributes to the circular economy.The ViewFinity S8 offers increased functionality to create efficient workflows. It can be used as an all-in-one dock for desktops or laptops for simplified workstations at home or the office. Also, users can connect the monitor with a single USB Type-C cable enable display signals, 10Gbps data transfers, fast internet speeds via an Ethernet connection, and fast charging with up to 90W power. The VESA-compatible design maximizes space efficiency, allowing users to adjust, tilt, swivel and pivot the monitor into the perfect ergonomic position. Furthermore, the ViewFinity S8 offers certification from TÜV Rheinland for Intelligent Eye Care, Adaptive Picture for optimized quality in any viewing environment, Eye Saver Mode, and Flicker-Free technology.The Samsung ViewFinity monitors include the newly released models and nine other products with QHD or higher resolution  2022 models (S80PB, S61B) and 2021 models (S95UA, S80UA, S80A, S70A, S65UA, S60UA, S60A).The new Samsung ViewFinity S8 high-resolution monitors will be available globally from the end of June 2022, with launch schedules varying by region. To learn more about the Samsung ViewFinity monitors, please visit Samsung.com