Samsung Launches Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung launches the worlds first gaming monitor with 1000R curvature the Samsung Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitor. Unveiled at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the Odyssey gaming monitor line-up offers the most immersive gaming visual and best-in-class performance features. The Odyssey G7s curved display panel comes with a rapid 1ms response time and fluid 240Hz refresh rate. The gaming monitor also achieved the Eye Comfort certificate and supports NVIDIA G-SYNC and Adaptive-Sync technologies.
The Samsung Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitor will be offered in a 27-inch and 32-inch model with a wide quad-high definition (WQHD; 2,560 × 1,440) resolution, a 16:9 aspect ratio, 600 cd/m2 peak brightness, and Samsungs Quantum dot technology delivering exceptional colour presentation regardless of lighting. To fit any gaming battle station, the Samsung Odyssey G7 sports futuristic design elements with its matte black exterior and a colour-changing rear core lighting system that users can customize.
Samsung is maintaining its position as the global gaming monitor market leader with continued innovation in creating immersive, next-generation gaming experiences, pushing the boundaries of what is possible, said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. Samsung Odyssey G7 curved monitor is the ultimate combination of curvature, comfort, and competitive edge, giving gamers the advanced performance they need and demand.
Availability
The Samsung Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitors will be available in June 2020 globally. Samsung did not reveal pricing as of this writing. For more information about the Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors, visit Samsung.com.
Source: Samsung.com