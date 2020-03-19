Samsung Launches Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung is maintaining its position as the global gaming monitor market leader with continued innovation in creating immersive, next-generation gaming experiences, pushing the boundaries of what is possible, said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. Samsung Odyssey G7 curved monitor is the ultimate combination of curvature, comfort, and competitive edge, giving gamers the advanced performance they need and demand.

The Samsung Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitors will be available in June 2020 globally. Samsung did not reveal pricing as of this writing. For more information about the Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors, visit Samsung.com