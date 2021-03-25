Samsung Magician 7 Software for Samsung SSDs Now Available

Samsung announces the availability of the Samsung Magician 7 software for Samsung SSDs, providing a wide range of new management and customization features, and advanced tools to help users realize the full potential of their drive. The new Samsung Magician 7 now supports Samsungs portable and internal consumer SSD families. The software also features a newly enhanced dashboard to manage Samsung SSDs performance, power usage, capacity, health, security capabilities, and more. The software comes with an integrated drive health check and a full suite of diagnostic tools and resources for troubleshooting and resolving technical issues. Magician 7 will also feature the new ChatBot feature to easily access technical support.
Samsung Magician 7 FeaturesPortable SSD Support
Magician 7 software offers Portable SSD users access to Performance Benchmark, firmware updates, security functions such as password and fingerprint reset, and more.
New Magician Help Center
Magician 7 features a new Magician Help Center that provides easy online access to help and support for Samsung SSDs. Users can quickly get answers to questions via a convenient Chatbot feature, and find information, solutions, and tips on a variety of topics.
New Mode Options
Whether gaming, editing content, or streaming entertainment, Magician 7 Performance Optimization modes enable users to choose the power and performance options that are best for their unique needs. These include Full Performance mode for maximum SSD performance, Power Saving mode for increased power efficiency, Standard mode for moderate power use, and Custom mode that enables users to set specific conditions for their drive. New Mode Options is available for select Samsung NVMe SSD models.
Customizable Benchmark Testing
Customizable Benchmark Testing is now possible with Magician 7 Performance Benchmark feature. Offering a variety of settings including test volume, number of tests, chunk size, number of threads and more, users can tailor their benchmark tests based on preferred conditions to ensure their SSD is operating at optimal performance.
Download the Samsung Magician 7 software for free at Samsung.com