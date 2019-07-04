Samsung Presents New Odyssey G9 and G7 Gaming Monitors at CES 2020

Samsung unveils a new line-up of curved Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors with 1000R curvature and superior performance for gaming at CES 2020. These are the new Samsung Odyssey G9 and G7 Series gaming monitors. The Samsung Odyssey G9 comes with an industry-leading 49 curved ultrawide display while the Samsung Odyssey G7 comes in 32 and 27 curved ultrawide displays. Both Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors are completely redesigned to take gaming into a new level of visual immersion.
The Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor`s superior performances have even been certified by TÜV Rheinland, a leading international certification organization which has awarded Samsung the industry`s first high performance 1000R curved display and Eye Comfort certificate. The Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors come with 1ms response time and 240Hz RapidCurve display with support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and Adaptive-Sync offering the ultimate gaming visuals without stuttering and screen tearing on both Radeon and NVIDIA powered gaming PCs.
Samsung Odyssey G9
The Samsung Odyssey G9 offers the most immersive gaming experience with its high-performance specifications that will satisfy any demanding gamer. The G9 is the worlds first Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD; 5120×1440 resolution) 240Hz rapid refresh rate, 1ms response time, 32:9 aspect ratio gaming monitor, with a deep, immersive 1000R curve and 1000 cd/m2 peak brightness. It comes with an HDR1000 VA panel delivering lifelike colours in vivid detail. The Odyssey G9 comes in a striking new design with white-coloured chassis and the futuristic infinity core lighting that provides RGB illumination at the rear of the monitor. The infinity core lighting includes 52 colours and five lighting effects using Samsungs proprietary lighting controller.
Samsung Odyssey G7
The Odyssey G7 packs the overall performance of the G9 in smaller 32 and 27 models. The Odyssey G7s Quad-High Definition (QHD; 2560×1440 resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio and HDR600 VA panel are complemented by a 600 cd/m2 peak brightness. Additionally, the Odyssey G7s QLED screen with Quantum dot technology provides an exceptionally wide range of accurate colour reproductions that stay crisp and clear even in bright light. The Odyssey G7 sports a sleek matte black exterior with a rear core lighting. Additionally, the Odyssey G7 gaming monitors come with dynamic shapes and lighting to the monitors front bezel for added gaming aesthetics.
The new Samsung Odyssey G9 and Odyssey G7 gaming monitors are on display at the Samsung booth at Central Hall (Booth #15005) at CES 2020. Samsungs Odyssey G9 and Odyssey G7 gaming monitors will be available globally beginning Q2 2020. Learn more about the Samsung Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitors here.
Source: Samsung Newsroom