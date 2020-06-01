Samsung Presents PRO Plus and EVO Plus SD Cards

Press Release
Samsung presents the PRO Plus and EVO Plus SD cards for creators, photographers, and videographers. The new Samsung PRO Plus and EVO Plus SD cards are designed to work seamlessly with a wide range of cameras, camcorders, and PCs.
The Samsung PRO Plus is perfect for creators like professional photographers, cinematographers, and YouTubers, offering sequential read and write speeds of up to 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively. The Samsung PRO Plus enables flawless 4K UHD video recording and burst shots. The PRO Plus is available in 128GB and 256GB capacities.
The Samsung EVO Plus also ensures smooth playback when editing 4K as well as Full HD videos with transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s. Available in four storage capacities from 32GB to 256GB, consumers can easily add extra storage to enjoy more rich content on their devices.
The Samsung PRO Plus and EVO Plus SD cards are designed with maximum durability in mind. Both SD cards come with a suite of protection from water, moisture, shocks, x-ray, and magnets, built to withstand up to 10,000 swipes. Samsung backs the PRO Plus and EVO Plus SD cards with a 10-year limited warranty.
Pricing and Availability
The Samsung PRO Plus and Samsung EVO Plus SD cards are now available for pre-order in the United States at Samsung.com. See pricing below:
Samsung PRO Plus:
128GB: $25.99
256GB: $49.99
Samsung EVO Plus:
32GB: $6.99
64GB: $11.99
128GB: $19.99
256GB: $39.99
