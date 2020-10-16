Samsung Reveals Odyssey Gaming Monitor 2021 Refresh

, today announced the expanded 2021 Odyssey monitor lineup will be available across the global markets from June 21, 2021, providing gamers of all skill sets with superb picture quality and futuristic design. Following the curved gaming monitor launch in 2020, Samsung now offers a variety ofin flat-screen design, ranging from 24 to 28 inches. The new lineup delivers hyper-real picture quality, a higher response level, tailored ergonomics and intuitive usability. Together with these latest features, gaming enthusiasts can enjoy real-world colors, pinpoint accuracy and sharp response speeds for their PC and console gaming entertainment devices.As gaming industry continues to thrive worldwide, Samsung Odyssey has quickly become the number one choice among gamers seeking incredible picture quality and high performance, all in one package. The expanded lineup now ensures gamers can choose a monitor that can accommodate their exact preferences and play needs.The Odyssey G7 combines spellbinding visuals with next-gen performance for players. Featuring an Ultra High Definition (UHD) panel with a wide 178-degree viewing angle, along with HDR400, the G7 produces incredible colors with more contrast, deeper blacks and brighter whites for spectacular depth and life-like detail. With a 4K industry-leading 144 Hz refresh rate and ultra-low 1 ms response time, combined with NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, players get real-world accuracy. Thanks to HDMI 2.1 compatibility, delivering max resolution and refresh rates for not only PC, but next-generation consoles with 4K 120 Hz support, G7 offers high-quality consistency in every play. The G7's signature CoreSync design brings the colors of games off-screen and into players' real environments for world-blending immersion with a personal touch.The Odyssey G5 is perfect for players looking to take their games to the next level, both on PC and next-generation gaming consoles. It is the first Odyssey that features a Quad High Definition (QHD) panel with a 165 Hz refresh rate delivering a 1 ms response time as well as HDR10 for awe-inspiring graphics that are ready to perform. G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium take performance up a level to provide a stutter-free competitive edge. With a height-adjustable stand, players can tilt, swivel and pivot their monitor to create a fully ergonomic setup that's comfortable to play on for hours.The Odyssey G3 is ideal for all players looking for an accessible way to step up their game. With a speedy 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms (MPRT) response time, pixels change with a near-instant response for fast-paced action and swift on-screen performance. AMD FreeSync Premium smooths out the action for uninterrupted game flow, allowing players to see games just as the creators intended. The G3 features a height-adjustable stand, ensuring players are just as comfortable as they are immersed.