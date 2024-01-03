Samsung Unveils Odyssey 3D Gaming Monitor at Gamescom 2024

Samsung Electronics today announced the unveiling of its latest gaming monitors with a particular focus on the groundbreaking Odyssey 3D, which offers glasses-free 3D viewing, at Gamescom 2024 in Cologne, Germany.
Glasses-Free 3D Gaming With Samsung Odyssey 3DThe Samsung Odyssey 3Ds innovative light field display (LFD) technology creates lifelike 3D images from 2D content by using a lenticular lens1 on the front panel. Combined with Eye Tracking and View Mapping technology, Odyssey 3D ensures an optimized 3D experience without the need for separate 3D glasses. Eye Tracking monitors the movement of both eyes using a built-in stereo camera, while View Mapping continuously adjusts the image to enhance depth perception.
The Odyssey 3D can seamlessly switch between 2D and 3D modes based on the users preference. Offered in 27 and 37 sizes, it features a 4K resolution display, a rapid 1ms grey-to-grey (GTG) response time and a high refresh rate of 165Hz, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted gameplay without any afterimages or interruptions.
The Samsung Odyssey 3D also comes with an ergonomic design featuring a Height Adjustment Stand (HAS), tilt capabilities, FreeSync Premium, one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports. The monitor was honoured with the Best of Innovation award in the Gaming & eSports category at CES 2024.
Expanding the 2024 Odyssey OLED LineupSamsung has also announced the expansion of its highly acclaimed Odyssey OLED lineup, which features the introduction of three new models: the Odyssey OLED G95SD, G93SD and G85SD.
- The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 series, including the G95SD and G93SD models, delivers an immersive experience with dual QHD (5,120 x 1,440) resolution, a 32:9 ultra-wide screen ratio, 1,800R curved design, Smart Hub, Gaming Hub, a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time.
- The 34 Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G85SD model) offers ultra-wide QHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution, a 21:9 screen ratio, 1,800R curved design, Smart Hub, Gaming Hub, a 175Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms GTG response time.
Building on the success of the Odyssey OLED G6 and G8 introduced in June, Samsung now offers OLED monitors ranging from 27 to 49 including the new widescreen models further diversifying its comprehensive OLED portfolio and providing a wider range of options for gamers.
Learn more about Samsung Odyssey monitors at Samsung.com