Samsung announces the availability of the award-winning Odyssey G9 and G7 series curved gaming monitors. The Samsung Odyssey G9 with an industry-leading 49-inch display and the Samsung Odyssey G7, available in 32 and 27-inch, have been completely redesigned for maximum immersion in gaming worlds. The Samsung Odyssey curved gaming monitors are the first-ever displays to sport a 1000R curvature that wraps around a gamers view. Combined with Samsung QLED technology and HDR, Odyssey delivers the deepest blacks and vivid colours to bring environments to life with unprecedented realism and ensures every pixel has picture-perfect depth.
The Samsung Odyssey G9 and G7 gaming monitors deliver a powerful combination of swift 1ms response time and smooth 240Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the Odyssey monitors support NVIDIA G-SYNC and Adaptive-Sync technologies on DisplayPort 1.4 for dynamic and seamless gameplay. The Odysseys Infinity Core custom lighting system comes in multiple colours and patterns delivering vivid Infinity Core lighting to complement any gaming setup.
Samsung Odyssey G9
The Samsung Odyssey G9 features a dual quad-HD 49 display (DQHD; 5120×1440 resolution) with a 32:9 aspect ratio for a wider field of view and 1000 cd/m2 peak brightness. Quantum dot technology combined with an HDR1000 VA panel also produces lifelike colours in vivid detail. The Odyssey G9 sports a glossy white exterior and futuristic Infinity Core lighting with 52 colours and five lighting effects available.
Samsung Odyssey G7
The Samsung Odyssey G7 is available in 32 and 27 models, both featuring quad-high definition (QHD; 2560×1440 resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio, and HDR600 VA panel are complemented by a 600 cd/m2 peak brightness. The Odyssey G7 comes with a matte black exterior and the futuristic Infinity Core lighting system.
Pricing and Availability
The Samsung Odyssey G9 and G7 curved gaming monitors are now available for pre-order and will be available on sale by July 13, 2020, at Samsung.com and select online resellers. The Samsung Odyssey G7 27 model has an SRP of US$699.99 and US$799.99 for the 32 model. The Samsung Odyssey G9 49 curved gaming monitor has an SRP of US$1699.99.
Source: Samsung