The Samsung Odyssey G9 features a dual quad-HD 49” display (DQHD; 5120×1440 resolution) with a 32:9 aspect ratio for a wider field of view and 1000 cd/m2 peak brightness. Quantum dot technology combined with an HDR1000 VA panel also produces lifelike colours in vivid detail. The Odyssey G9 sports a glossy white exterior and futuristic Infinity Core lighting with 52 colours and five lighting effects available.The Samsung Odyssey G7 is available in 32” and 27” models, both featuring quad-high definition (QHD; 2560×1440 resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio, and HDR600 VA panel are complemented by a 600 cd/m2 peak brightness. The Odyssey G7 comes with a matte black exterior and the futuristic Infinity Core lighting system.The Samsung Odyssey G9 and G7 curved gaming monitors are now available for pre-order and will be available on sale by July 13, 2020, at Samsung.com and select online resellers. The Samsung Odyssey G7 27” model has an SRP of US$699.99 and US$799.99 for the 32” model. The Samsung Odyssey G9 49” curved gaming monitor has an SRP of US$1699.99.