Samsung announces the availability of the award-winning Odyssey G9 and G7 series curved gaming monitors. The Samsung Odyssey G9  with an industry-leading 49-inch display  and the Samsung Odyssey G7, available in 32 and 27-inch, have been completely redesigned for maximum immersion in gaming worlds. The Samsung Odyssey curved gaming monitors are the first-ever displays to sport a 1000R curvature that wraps around a gamers view. Combined with Samsung QLED technology and HDR, Odyssey delivers the deepest blacks and vivid colours to bring environments to life with unprecedented realism and ensures every pixel has picture-perfect depth.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 and G7 gaming monitors deliver a powerful combination of swift 1ms response time and smooth 240Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the Odyssey monitors support NVIDIA G-SYNC and Adaptive-Sync technologies on DisplayPort 1.4 for dynamic and seamless gameplay. The Odysseys Infinity Core custom lighting system comes in multiple colours and patterns delivering vivid Infinity Core lighting to complement any gaming setup.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 features a dual quad-HD 49 display (DQHD; 5120×1440 resolution) with a 32:9 aspect ratio for a wider field of view and 1000 cd/m2 peak brightness. Quantum dot technology combined with an HDR1000 VA panel also produces lifelike colours in vivid detail. The Odyssey G9 sports a glossy white exterior and futuristic Infinity Core lighting with 52 colours and five lighting effects available.

The Samsung Odyssey G7 is available in 32 and 27 models, both featuring quad-high definition (QHD; 2560×1440 resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio, and HDR600 VA panel are complemented by a 600 cd/m2 peak brightness. The Odyssey G7 comes with a matte black exterior and the futuristic Infinity Core lighting system.

Pricing and Availability
The Samsung Odyssey G9 and G7 curved gaming monitors are now available for pre-order and will be available on sale by July 13, 2020, at Samsung.com and select online resellers. The Samsung Odyssey G7 27 model has an SRP of US$699.99 and US$799.99 for the 32 model. The Samsung Odyssey G9 49 curved gaming monitor has an SRP of US$1699.99.

