SAPPHIRE Introduces AMD Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT NITRO+ Cards

Memory: 16GB GDDR6Interface: PCI-Express 4.0Output: 1x HDMI, 1x USB-C, 2x DisplayPortMax Resolution: HDMI: 7680×4320 / DisplayPort1.4: 7680×4320 / USB-C: 7680×4320Form Factor: 2.7 slot, ATXDimension (LWH): 310 X 134.3 X 55.3mmSystem Requirement: 2 x 8-pin Power Connector, 850W PSUMemory: 16GB GDDR6Output: 1x HDMI, 3x DisplayPortMax Resolution: HDMI: 7680×4320 / DisplayPort1.4: 7680×4320Form Factor: 2.7 slot, ATXDimension (LWH): 310 X 134.3 X 55.3mmSystem Requirement: 2 x 8-pin Power Connector, 850W PSUMemory: 16GB GDDR6Output: 1x HDMI, 3x DisplayPortMax Resolution: HDMI: 7680×4320 / DisplayPort1.4: 7680×4320Form Factor: 2.7 slot, ATXDimension (LWH): 310.5 X 134.2 X 55.2mmSystem Requirement: 2 x 8-pin Power Connector, 750W PSUAMD RDNA 2 ArchitectureDirectX 12 UltimateHardware Raytracing7nm GPUGDDR6 MemoryPCI Express 4.0 SupportDisplayPort 1.4 with DSCHDMI 2.1 VRRVideo Streaming up to 8KRadeon VR Ready PremiumAMD FidelityFXRadeon Image SharpeningRadeon Anti-LagRadeon SoftwareGame Driver OptimizationsSAPPHIRE is yet to release specific details regarding boost clocks, memory speeds, and other specifications of the three NITRO+ graphics cards. To learn more, please visit the following product page links below: