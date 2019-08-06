SAPPHIRE Introduces AMD Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT NITRO+ Cards
SAPPHIRE Technology introduces its line-up AMD Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT NITRO+ graphics cards the SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT SE, SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, and SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics cards. The trio of NITRO+ graphics cards features a triple fan 2.7-slot cooler. The graphics cards sport a sturdy backplate that provides rigidity to the long graphics card and also dissipates heat to help keep the card cool. The NITRO+ models also feature an ARGB-lit SAPPHIRE logo on the side and ARGB Fans for the SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT SE model.
Specifications
SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT SE
Memory: 16GB GDDR6
Interface: PCI-Express 4.0
Output: 1x HDMI, 1x USB-C, 2x DisplayPort
Max Resolution: HDMI: 7680×4320 / DisplayPort1.4: 7680×4320 / USB-C: 7680×4320
Form Factor: 2.7 slot, ATX
Dimension (LWH): 310 X 134.3 X 55.3mm
System Requirement: 2 x 8-pin Power Connector, 850W PSU
SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
Memory: 16GB GDDR6
Output: 1x HDMI, 3x DisplayPort
Max Resolution: HDMI: 7680×4320 / DisplayPort1.4: 7680×4320
Form Factor: 2.7 slot, ATX
Dimension (LWH): 310 X 134.3 X 55.3mm
System Requirement: 2 x 8-pin Power Connector, 850W PSU
SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6800
Memory: 16GB GDDR6
Output: 1x HDMI, 3x DisplayPort
Max Resolution: HDMI: 7680×4320 / DisplayPort1.4: 7680×4320
Form Factor: 2.7 slot, ATX
Dimension (LWH): 310.5 X 134.2 X 55.2mm
System Requirement: 2 x 8-pin Power Connector, 750W PSU
AMD Features
AMD RDNA 2 Architecture
DirectX 12 Ultimate
Hardware Raytracing
7nm GPU
GDDR6 Memory
PCI Express 4.0 Support
AMD FreeSync Technology
DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC
HDMI 2.1 VRR
Video Streaming up to 8K
Radeon VR Ready Premium
AMD FidelityFX
Radeon Image Sharpening
Radeon Anti-Lag
Radeon Software
Game Driver Optimizations
SAPPHIRE is yet to release specific details regarding boost clocks, memory speeds, and other specifications of the three NITRO+ graphics cards. To learn more, please visit the following product page links below:
SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT SE
SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6800
