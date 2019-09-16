SAPPHIRE Introduces NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics Card

SAPPHIRE introduces the NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card. The SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT features a triple-fan cooler with the all-new Wave Fin Design that works in tandem with SAPPHIREs V-Shape Fin Design for graphics card cooling that reduces wind friction and centralizes airflow for optimal heat dissipation. The NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT also features the all-new Hybrid Fan Design that combines tranquillity and strong air pressure to deliver strong downward air pressure while maintaining noise levels low.
The SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT sports addressable RGB lighting with several lighting zones on the side, SAPPHIRE logo, and backplate. The ARGB lighting zones are fully customizable using the SAPPHIRE TriXX Software.
SAPPHIRE NITRO+ Graphics Card FeaturesCOOLTECH: SAPPHIREs superior cooling technology to keep your temperatures low at a high framerate.
Hybrid Fan Blade*
WAVE Fin design*
V-Shape Fin Design for GPU Cooling*
Integrated Cooling Module*
K6.5 Memory Pad*
Intelligent Fan Control
Precision Fan Control
Tri-X Cooling Technology
DNA: SAPPHIREs core parts that elevate the life of our products through quality, robustness, and reliability.
Backplate (Tough Metal Backplate)
Two-Ball Bearing
Fan Quick Connect
Fuse Protection
Dual BIOS
PLUS: All of the extra features that make SAPPHIRE Boards so special and unique.
TriXX Supported
TriXX Boost
Software BIOS Switch
Max Boost
Power Design
ARGB LED Logo, Lightstrip, and Backplate Logo
Optional Fan Glow ARGB support
NITRO Glow
ARGB Audio Visualization
Fan Check
Free Flow
* New for SAPPHIRE AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series
SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Specifications
GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
Boost Clock: Up to 2285 MHz
Game Clock: Up to 2050 MHz
Stream Processors: 5120
Infinity Cache: 128MB
Ray Accelerators: 80
Memory Size/Bus: 16GB GDDR6
Memory Clock: 16 Gbps
Interface: PCI-Express 4.0
Output: 1x HDMI, 3x DisplayPort
Form Factor: 2.7 slot
Dimension: 310(L) X 134.3(W) X 55.3(H)mm
Power Consumption: 340W
Power Connector: 2x 8-pin PCIe
Minimum Power Requirement: 850W
