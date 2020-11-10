SAPPHIRE Introduces TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition Graphics Card

SAPPHIRE introduces the TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition, another binned Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU and is deemed the fastest model to date having a boost clock of up to 2730MHz, higher than the PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Ultimate Edition (Boost Clock 2425MHz).
SAPPHIRE revived the TOXIC Series earlier this year with the SAPPHIRE TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Limited Edition. The Extreme Edition sports the same cooling and physical dimensions as the Limited Edition with the exception of the higher clock speeds up to 2730MHz using One-Click TOXIC Boost. Both cards come with 2x 8-pin + 1x 6-pin PCIe power connectors to deliver all the power it needs to achieve the highest boost clocks. The TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT LE and Extreme Edition cards use a hybrid cooling design with a high-performance closed-loop liquid cooler with a 360mm radiator for cooling the GPU while a heatsink and fan cool down the VRAM and VRMs.
ComparisonSAPPHIRE TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition
Boost Clock: Up to 2525 MHz
Game Clock: Up to 2375 MHz
One-Click TOXIC BOOST Up to 2730 MHz
Memory Size/Bus: 16GB GDDR6
Interface: PCI-Express 4.0
Power Consumption: <430W
Form Factor: 2.5 Slot + 360mm radiator
Minimum Power Supply: 850 Watt PSU
Power Connectors: 2x 8-pin + 1x 6-pin PCIe power
SAPPHIRE TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Limited Edition
Boost Clock: Up to 2365 MHz
Game Clock: Up to 2135 MHz
One-Click TOXIC BOOST to go beyond 2365 MHz
Memory Size/Bus: 16GB GDDR6
Interface: PCI-Express 4.0
Power Consumption: <400W
Form Factor: 2.5 Slot + 360mm radiator
Minimum Power Supply: 850 Watt PSU
Power Connectors: 2x 8-pin + 1x 6-pin PCIe power
SAPPHIRE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the SAPPHIRE TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition at SAPPHIRE. Check out SAPPHIREs blog post about the graphics card.