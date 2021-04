SAPPHIRE Introduces TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition Graphics Card

Comparison

SAPPHIRE revived the TOXIC Series earlier this year with the SAPPHIRE TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Limited Edition . The Extreme Edition sports the same cooling and physical dimensions as the Limited Edition with the exception of the higher clock speeds – up to 2730MHz using One-Click TOXIC Boost. Both cards come with 2x 8-pin + 1x 6-pin PCIe power connectors to deliver all the power it needs to achieve the highest boost clocks. The TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT LE and Extreme Edition cards use a hybrid cooling design with a high-performance closed-loop liquid cooler with a 360mm radiator for cooling the GPU while a heatsink and fan cool down the VRAM and VRMs.Boost Clock: Up to 2525 MHzGame Clock: Up to 2375 MHzOne-Click TOXIC BOOST Up to 2730 MHzMemory Size/Bus: 16GB GDDR6Interface: PCI-Express 4.0Power Consumption: <430WForm Factor: 2.5 Slot + 360mm radiatorMinimum Power Supply: 850 Watt PSUPower Connectors: 2x 8-pin + 1x 6-pin PCIe powerBoost Clock: Up to 2365 MHzGame Clock: Up to 2135 MHzOne-Click TOXIC BOOST to go beyond 2365 MHzMemory Size/Bus: 16GB GDDR6Interface: PCI-Express 4.0Power Consumption: <400WForm Factor: 2.5 Slot + 360mm radiatorMinimum Power Supply: 850 Watt PSUPower Connectors: 2x 8-pin + 1x 6-pin PCIe powerSAPPHIRE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the SAPPHIRE TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition at SAPPHIRE . Check out SAPPHIRE’s blog post about the graphics card.