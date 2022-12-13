SAPPHIRE Launches Radeon RX 9060 XT Black Diamond in China

SAPPHIRE launches the Radeon RX 9060 XT Black Diamond Edition in China, a factory-overclocked graphics card that combines premium aesthetics with enhanced performance. Featuring a diamond-engraved shroud, full-length metal backplate, and the companys Tri-X triple-fan cooling system, the Black Diamond is designed to deliver both style and stability.
Under the hood, the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9060 XT Black Diamond is powered by a 9-phase power supply and a 10-layer 2oz copper PCB, ensuring reliable performance under load. It comes with 16GB of GDDR6 memory and elevated clock speeds, featuring a 2700 MHz Game Clock and a 3290 MHz Boost Clock, surpassing the reference design. For connectivity, the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9060 XT Black Diamond features DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1b, supporting 8K resolution. Measuring 262 × 116 × 46.1 mm with a 2.3-slot profile, the Radeon RX 9060 XT Black Diamond is compact enough for most builds while maintaining strong cooling efficiency.
Key Features
16GB GDDR6 memory with factory overclock (2700 MHz Game / 3290 MHz Boost)
Tri-X triple-fan cooling system with full-length metal backplate
9-phase power design with 10-layer 2oz copper PCB
Diamond-engraved finish, 262 × 116 × 46.1 mm, 2.3-slot profile
DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1b with 8K display support
Pricing & Availability
The SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9060 XT Black Diamond Edition is now available in China at ¥2,899, which is roughly $400 USD / £310 GBP based on current exchange rates. Global availability has not yet been confirmed.