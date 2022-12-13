SAPPHIRE Launches Radeon RX 9060 XT Black Diamond in China

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅08.09.2025 20:27:19


SAPPHIRE launches the Radeon RX 9060 XT Black Diamond Edition in China, a factory-overclocked graphics card that combines premium aesthetics with enhanced performance. Featuring a diamond-engraved shroud, full-length metal backplate, and the companys Tri-X triple-fan cooling system, the Black Diamond is designed to deliver both style and stability.



Under the hood, the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9060 XT Black Diamond is powered by a 9-phase power supply and a 10-layer 2oz copper PCB, ensuring reliable performance under load. It comes with 16GB of GDDR6 memory and elevated clock speeds, featuring a 2700 MHz Game Clock and a 3290 MHz Boost Clock, surpassing the reference design. For connectivity, the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9060 XT Black Diamond features DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1b, supporting 8K resolution. Measuring 262 × 116 × 46.1 mm with a 2.3-slot profile, the Radeon RX 9060 XT Black Diamond is compact enough for most builds while maintaining strong cooling efficiency.

Key Features
 16GB GDDR6 memory with factory overclock (2700 MHz Game / 3290 MHz Boost)
 Tri-X triple-fan cooling system with full-length metal backplate
 9-phase power design with 10-layer 2oz copper PCB
 Diamond-engraved finish, 262 × 116 × 46.1 mm, 2.3-slot profile
 DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1b with 8K display support

Pricing & Availability
The SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9060 XT Black Diamond Edition is now available in China at ¥2,899, which is roughly $400 USD / £310 GBP based on current exchange rates. Global availability has not yet been confirmed.

Assigned tags:
SAPPHIRE, AMD Radeon, AMD, Graphics Cards

Related Stories

Recent Stories

« ViewSonic Launches ColorPro 4K Monitor for Mac and PC Ecosystems · SAPPHIRE Launches Radeon RX 9060 XT Black Diamond in China · SAPPHIRE Unveils PURE B850 Series Motherboards in China, Eyes Global Release »