SAPPHIRE Launches Radeon RX 9060 XT Black Diamond in China

Under the hood, the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9060 XT Black Diamond is powered by a 9-phase power supply and a 10-layer 2oz copper PCB, ensuring reliable performance under load. It comes with 16GB of GDDR6 memory and elevated clock speeds, featuring a 2700 MHz Game Clock and a 3290 MHz Boost Clock, surpassing the reference design. For connectivity, the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9060 XT Black Diamond features DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1b, supporting 8K resolution. Measuring 262 × 116 × 46.1 mm with a 2.3-slot profile, the Radeon RX 9060 XT Black Diamond is compact enough for most builds while maintaining strong cooling efficiency. 16GB GDDR6 memory with factory overclock (2700 MHz Game / 3290 MHz Boost) Tri-X triple-fan cooling system with full-length metal backplate 9-phase power design with 10-layer 2oz copper PCB Diamond-engraved finish, 262 × 116 × 46.1 mm, 2.3-slot profile DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1b with 8K display supportThe SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9060 XT Black Diamond Edition is now available in China at ¥2,899, which is roughly $400 USD / £310 GBP based on current exchange rates. Global availability has not yet been confirmed.