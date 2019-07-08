SAPPHIRE Presents AMD Ryzen Embedded Based Motherboards at Embedded World 2020

SAPPHIRE BP-FP5V



SAPPHIRE NP-FP5V

The SAPPHIRE BP-FP5 and NP-FP5 embedded motherboards have a compact size of just 4x4 inches and can support up to 32GB of DDR4-2400MHz SO-DIMM memory. Both motherboards come with expansion interfaces including M.2 sockets for Wi-Fi and SSD modules. The BP-FP5 supports up to three independent 4K displays with onboard 2 x DisplayPort (DP) and 1 x HDMI 2.0 and I/O connectivity of 5 x USB ports. The NP-FP5 supports up to two independent 4K displays with onboard 2x mini-DisplayPort (DP) and I/O connectivity of 5 x USB ports.Learn more about the SAPPHIRE embedded motherboards below: