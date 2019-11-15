SAPPHIRE Releases Mining-Oriented GPRO X070 Blockchain Graphics

Cryptocurrency mining is booming once again with Bitcoin prices reaching about the US$30,000 mark. A chunk of the desktop graphics cards is being used in mining rigs today as miners take advantage of the rising exchange rates. SAPPHIRE also aims to take advantage of this current boom by releasing the GPRO X070 8GB GDDR6 Blockchain Graphics powered by the Radeon RX 5700XT GPU. The SAPPHIRE GPRO X070 is an enthusiast-class graphics designed for blockchain server environment with its passive cooling design.
The SAPPHIRE GPRO X070 efficient 2-slot passive cooler delivers improved reliability and supports multiple GPRO X070 in a blockchain server chassis. Unlike the older mining-oriented GPUs, the SAPPHIRE GPRO X070 still comes with display output ports including an HDMI port and three DisplayPorts. This makes the SAPPHIRE GPRO X070 also compatible with average desktop computers for gaming and casual use.
SAPPHIRE GPRO X070 Specifications
SKU#: 32297-01 GPRO X070 8GB GDDR6
GPU: Radeon RX 5700 XT, 2nd Gen 7nm GPU
Interface: PCI-Express 3.0
Compute Units: 40
Stream Processors: 2560
Memory: 8GB GDDR6 256-bit
Displays: 1 x HDMI, 3 x DisplayPort
Dual BIOS:
- Default Mode:
Boost Clock: 1905 MHz
Game Clock: 1755 MHz
Base Clock: 1605 MHz
Memory Clock: 14 Gbps
- Efficiency Mode
Boost Clock: 1750 MHz
Game Clock: 1700 MHz
Base Clock: 1500 MHz
Memory Clock: 14 Gbps
Cooling: Heatpipe x 4 / Fin Cooling Module
Form Factor: 2-Slot
SAPPHIRE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the SAPPHIRE GPRO X070 8GB GDDR6 Blockchain Graphics at the SAPPHIRE Technology website.