SAPPHIRE Releases NITRO+ and PULSE AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Cards

Quick Specs

SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

- Boost Clock: Up to 2607 MHz

- Game Clock: Up to 2428 MHz

- Dimension: 2.2 Slot, ATX, 240 x 119.25 x 44.82 (mm)

- Power Consumption: 180W



SAPPHIRE PULSE AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

- Boost Clock: Up to 2593 MHz

- Game Clock: Up to 2382 MHz

- Dimension: 2.2 Slot, ATX, 240 x 119.85 x 44.75 (mm)

- Power Consumption: 180W