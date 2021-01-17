SAPPHIRE Releases NITRO+ and PULSE AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Cards

SAPPHIRE Technology announces the new NITRO+ and PULSE models of their AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Series for the ultimate 1080p gamer pursuing an unrivalled, vivid gaming experience with incredible hardware. A quality solution for AAA game scenarios, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card is the key piece to round out every PC system and the stylish design is sure to be a fit into any chassis.
The SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT and SAPPHIRE PULSE AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT both feature the brands Dual-X Cooling Technology, a 2.2-slot thick dual-fan cooler design. The NITRO+ model comes fitted with the SAPPHIRE Hybrid Fan Blade with Dual Ball Bearings. The NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT also comes with an ARGB LED shroud. Both models come with a metal backplate and Dual BIOS.
Quick Specs
SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
- Boost Clock: Up to 2607 MHz
- Game Clock: Up to 2428 MHz
- Dimension: 2.2 Slot, ATX, 240 x 119.25 x 44.82 (mm)
- Power Consumption: 180W
SAPPHIRE PULSE AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
- Boost Clock: Up to 2593 MHz
- Game Clock: Up to 2382 MHz
- Dimension: 2.2 Slot, ATX, 240 x 119.85 x 44.75 (mm)
- Power Consumption: 180W
Availability
The SAPPHIRE NITRO+ and PULSE AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Cards are shipping now, and will be available from selected SAPPHIRE e-tailers and retailers worldwide.
Now available at Overclockers UK, see pricing below.
SAPPHIRE NITRO AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT: £399.95
SAPPHIRE PULSE AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT: £374.95