SAPPHIRE Technology Official Launches NITRO+ B850A WIFI7 and NITRO+ B850M WIFI7 Motherboards Worldwide

SAPPHIRE has officially launched its latest AM5 motherboards, the NITRO+ B850A WIFI7 and the NITRO+ B850M WIFI7, expanding its NITRO+ series worldwide. Announced at SAPPHIRE's social media channels, these boards mark a continuation of the companys push into the high-performance motherboard market, combining advanced thermal solutions, durable power delivery, and next-generation connectivity.
The two SAPPHIRE NITRO+ motherboards differ in form factor: the B850A WIFI7 in ATX and the B850M WIFI7 in mATX, but both are engineered with similar design philosophies. They bring premium-grade power efficiency, memory overclocking support beyond 8000 MT/s, PCIe Gen 5 compatibility, and the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless standard, making them suitable for gamers and PC enthusiasts aiming to build Ryzen 9000-ready systems.
Key Features of the NITRO+ B850 Series
12+2+1 smart power phase design with dual 8-pin connectors and NITRO+ capacitors for stable, efficient power delivery
Memory overclocking support up to 8000+ MT/s with reduced signal interference for higher stability
Signature NITRO+ thermal design featuring VRM armour, M.2 heatspreaders, and dual-layer chipset cooling
Triple M.2 slots with PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4.0 support for high-speed storage up to 16 GB/s
Comprehensive connectivity: PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Type-C 10G, multiple USB 3.2 ports, and six audio interfaces
Wireless-ready with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth for low-latency connections in gaming and streaming
Durable construction with stainless steel reinforcements, moisture-resistant components, and SD protection
SAPPHIRE has also launched four additional motherboards globally the PULSE B850M WIFI, PULSE A620AM, B650M-E, and A520M-E some of which were previously released in the Chinese market. SAPPHIRE has also recently unveiled two new B850 motherboards in China, the PURE B850A Wi-Fi and PURE B850M Wi-Fi motherboards, which are basically the white variants of these two NITRO+ B850 motherboards. The PURE B850 motherboards remain exclusive to the Chinese market, with SAPPHIRE yet to announce global availability.
Learn more about the SAPPHIRE NITRO+ B850 motherboards on the product page links below:
SAPPHIRE NITRO+ B850A WIFI 7
SAPPHIRE NITRO+ B850M WIFI