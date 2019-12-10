SAPPHIRE TOXIC Series Making a Comeback
SAPPHIRE Technology teases the alleged return of the TOXIC Series graphics cards which was last seen with the brands Radeon R9 200 Series graphics cards. A SAPPHIRE TOXIC graphics card model teaser was seen online on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform. Today, SAPPHIRE released a teaser video of the upcoming TOXIC Series graphics cards on its social media channels including SAPPHIRE Technologys Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Currently, SAPPHIREs Radeon RX 6000 Series line-up consists of the NITRO and PULSE Series models with the NITRO+ as the premium models. The teased images at the Chinese social media outlets show more power connectors on the alleged TOXIC model. The SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card has 2x 8-pin PCIe power connectors while the teased TOXIC Radeon graphics card appears to have 2x 8-pin PCIe power plus an additional 6-pin PCIe power connector.
SAPPHIRE did not reveal other details other than the teaser video.
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« Tech Round-Up 15-02-2021 · SAPPHIRE TOXIC Series Making a Comeback