SAPPHIRE Unveils PURE B850 Series Motherboards in China, Eyes Global Release

SAPPHIRE Technology has introduced its new PURE B850 series motherboards in China, comprising the PURE B850A Wi-Fi (ATX) and the PURE B850M Wi-Fi (micro-ATX). While the brand previously offered B650 motherboards exclusively in the Chinese market, the new PURE B850 series will mark SAPPHIREs first consumer motherboards to be released globally, expanding its reach beyond graphics cards and embedded solutions.
Both the PURE B850A Wi-Fi and PURE B850M Wi-Fi motherboards sport a clean polar silver and white aesthetic paired with the AMD B850 chipset, targeting mid-to-high-end PC builders. They support the latest AMD Ryzen 9000 processors, including the flagship Ryzen 9 9950X and 9950X3D, along with DDR5 memory overclocking up to 8000+ MT/s across four DIMM slots for up to 192GB of RAM.
Key Features
Two form factors: ATX (B850A Wi-Fi) and micro-ATX (B850M Wi-Fi)
Power design: 12+2+1 phase VRM with full silver-white heatsink coverage
Expansion: PCIe 5.0 x16 slot and PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 for next-gen GPUs and SSDs
Networking: Built-in Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 support
Connectivity: Front and rear USB Type-C ports
Audio: Pure Sound shield to minimise electromagnetic interference
BIOS: New Sapphire Core interface with one-click PBO and EXPO tuning
The new SAPPHIRE Core BIOS aims to simplify performance tuning, allowing features such as PBO and EXPO to be enabled directly from the homepage without delving into advanced menus. In testing with an AMD Ryzen R7 9700X, activating PBO raised power consumption from 87W to 150W, showcasing significant performance headroom.
Global pricing and availability have not yet been revealed.