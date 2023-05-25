SAPPHIRE Unveils PURE B850 Series Motherboards in China, Eyes Global Release

 Two form factors: ATX (B850A Wi-Fi) and micro-ATX (B850M Wi-Fi) Power design: 12+2+1 phase VRM with full silver-white heatsink coverage Expansion: PCIe 5.0 x16 slot and PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 for next-gen GPUs and SSDs Networking: Built-in Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 support Connectivity: Front and rear USB Type-C ports Audio: Pure Sound shield to minimise electromagnetic interference BIOS: New Sapphire Core interface with one-click PBO and EXPO tuningThe new SAPPHIRE Core BIOS aims to simplify performance tuning, allowing features such as PBO and EXPO to be enabled directly from the homepage without delving into advanced menus. In testing with an AMD Ryzen R7 9700X, activating PBO raised power consumption from 87W to 150W, showcasing significant performance headroom.Global pricing and availability have not yet been revealed.