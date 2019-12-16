SCUF Gaming Unveils SCUF Envision PC Controller

SCUF Gaming today announced the launch of its groundbreaking new line of PC controllers, SCUF Envision. Designed specifically for PC gamers, SCUF Envision redefines the PC gaming experience with its unprecedented customization and cutting-edge technology.
Offering an unparalleled level of control, SCUF Envision grants PC gamers a decisive competitive advantage, with the additional control options that have made SCUF controller synonymous with competitive gaming. Within a familiar shape, 11 additional remappable inputs compared to standard controllers, empower gamers to create a controller layout that suits their unique playstyle and puts every control within easy reach, for when it matters most.
Showcasing its versatility, SCUF Envision boasts five fully programmable G-Keys for convenient access to any PC shortcut. Additionally, the controller features two Side Action (SAX) buttons that unlock new possibilities in game configurations, along with four integrated back paddles for faster reactions and more control in your favourite games. Switch weapons, jump, or slide, all without taking your thumbs off the thumbsticks. Launch an app, mute your microphone, or even launch your stream without your hands leaving the controller.
SCUF Envision innovates further with mechanical ABXY and D-Pad buttons, which offer crisp and responsive inputs. With SCUF Envision Pro, gamers can also take advantage of Adjustable Instant Triggers, allowing them to switch between mouse-like clicks for quick FPS shots and the full trigger range for RPG and racing-style games. The controller's hyper-fast connectivity ensures seamless and lag-free inputs, with Envision Pro unleashing ultra-low-latency CORSAIR SLIPSTREAM Wireless Technology for advanced PC gaming completely free from wires.
Powered by CORSAIR iCUESCUF Envision also integrates seamlessly with the power of the CORSAIR iCUE software, enabling gamers to customize thumbstick and trigger response curves from the same interface they use for their entire PC setup. Players can also synchronize the controllers RGB light strip with the rest of their battlestation, elevating their gaming atmosphere to dazzling new highs.
Putting extraordinary versatility and personalization in your grasp, SCUF Envision delivers more control, more finesse, and more performance to change your game once again.
Pricing and Availability
Compatible with Windows 10 PCs, SCUF Envision starts at $129.99 and Envision Pro starts at $179.99. Both will be available from October 12th at select retailers and from the SCUF Gaming website. Coming soon to the SCUF Gaming Amazon and Amazon UK stores.