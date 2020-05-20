Scythe Confirms Compatibility with LGA 1200 Socket

Scythe confirms compatibility with the new Intel LGA 1200 socket for the 10th generation Intel Core processors. All existing Scythe CPU cooler models that offer compatibility with Intel sockets LGA 1150, LGA 1151, LGA 1155, and LGA 1156 are fully compatible with the new Intel LGA 1200 socket. No additional mounting hardware required when using the supplied LGA 115X mounting clips. Updated manuals are now available for download at the Scythe website.
Intel LGA 1200 Compatible CPU Coolers- Mugen 5 ARGB Plus
- Mugen 5 Black RGB
- Mugen 5 TUF Gaming Alliance
- Mugen 5 PCGH Edition
- Mugen 5 Rev.B
- Mugen Max
- Big Shuriken 3 RGB
- Big Shuriken 3
- Shuriken 2
- Fuma 2
- Choten TUF Gaming Alliance
- Choten
- Ninja 5
- Kotetsu Mark II
- Kotetsu Mark II TUF Gaming Alliance
Check out Scythes line-up of CPU coolers compatible with the new Intel LGA 1200 socket for the 10th generation Intel Core processors at Scythe website.