Scythe Mugen 5 Black Edition CPU Cooler Released

Scythe releases the Mugen 5 Black Edition CPU cooler an all-black version of the Mugen 5 Black RGB without RGB lighting. The Mugen 5 Black Edition appeals to builders that prefer stealth and silence. It comes with a Kaze Flex 120 PWM fan rated at 1500 RPM. The Mugen 5 Black Edition features Scythes innovative H.P.M.S.III-S mounting mechanism a straightforward mounting design that supports both AMD and Intel sockets.
The Scythe Mugen 5 Black Edition comes with a tube of the Scythe Thermal Elixer 2 thermal paste that features high-quality ingredients with Pure Aluminium Particle Hybrid technology. The cooler supports the latest Intel and AMD mainstream sockets.
Mugen 5 Black Edition Specifications
Part Number: SCMG-5100BE
Compatibility: Intel LGA 2066, 2011(3), 115X, 1200 / AMD AM4, AM3(+), AM2(+), FM2(+), FM1
Cooler Dimensions (WxDxH): 136.0 x 110.5 x 154.5mm
Heat Pipes: 6x 6mm-diameter
Cooler Weight: 890 grams
Fan: Kaze Flex 120 PWM 1500 RPM
Airflow: 16.6~66.47 CFM
Air Pressure: 0.0762~1.67 mmH2O
Acoustic: 4.0~29.75 dBA
Part Number: SCMG-5100BE
Compatibility: Intel LGA 2066, 2011(3), 115X, 1200 / AMD AM4, AM3(+), AM2(+), FM2(+), FM1
Cooler Dimensions (WxDxH): 136.0 x 110.5 x 154.5mm
Heat Pipes: 6x 6mm-diameter
Cooler Weight: 890 grams
Fan: Kaze Flex 120 PWM 1500 RPM
Airflow: 16.6~66.47 CFM
Air Pressure: 0.0762~1.67 mmH2O
Acoustic: 4.0~29.75 dBA
Dimensions
Pricing and Availability
The Scythe Mugen 5 Black Edition CPU cooler is now available in Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and the Philippines. The rest of Asia, North America and Europe by January 2021. MSRP of $60 USD.
Source: Scythe Reddit page