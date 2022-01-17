Scythe Revises Intel LGA1700 Mounting Kit, Plans March Release In US/Europe

January 17th 2022 - Scythe releases a revised version of 1700 mounting kit (SCMK-1700B) in 2022. The four mounting angles have evolved from fixed struts into fine-cut plow bolts. This allows the SCMK-1700B mounting kit to have more solid contact pressure to the CPU surface than SCMK-1700.
The SCMK-1700B kit is already available for the Japan and Taiwan market and will be available for purchase in mid-end of March in the USA and Europe, for listing in other regions please contact Scythe local agents.
Scythe models that can be upgraded to Intel's latest LGA1700 socket:
MUGEN 5 Series: SCMG-5000/SCMG-5100/SCMG-5PCGH/SCMG-5102AR/SCMG-5100TUF/SCMG-5100T/SCMG-5100BKA/SCMG-5100BE/SCMG-5100W
FUMA Series: SCFM-1100/2000
NINJA 5: SCNJ-5000
BIG SHURIKEN 3: SCBSK-3000/SCBSK-3000R
SHURIKEN 2: SCSK-2000
KOTETSU Mark II: SCKTT-2000/SCKTT-2000TUF/SCKTT-2000T/SCKTT-2000W/SCKTT-2000BKA
CHOTEN TUF: SCCT-1000TUF
FUMA Series: SCFM-1100/2000
NINJA 5: SCNJ-5000
BIG SHURIKEN 3: SCBSK-3000/SCBSK-3000R
SHURIKEN 2: SCSK-2000
KOTETSU Mark II: SCKTT-2000/SCKTT-2000TUF/SCKTT-2000T/SCKTT-2000W/SCKTT-2000BKA
CHOTEN TUF: SCCT-1000TUF
Editor's Note: Recent discussions about weaknesses in Intel's LGA1700 mounting system may have spurred this subtle revision to Scythe's mounting kit upgrade, but it remains to be seen whether this will be able to compensate for the flaw long-term.