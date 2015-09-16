Scythe's Mugen 5 CPU Cooler to be Available in 'Black RGB' Edition

Model Name:- Mugen 5 Black RGB Edition



Model Number:- SCMG-5100BK



Compatibility:



Intel®:- Socket LGA775, Socket LGA1150, Socket LGA1151, Socket LGA1155, Socket LGA1156, Socket LGA1366, Socket LGA2011 / 2011-v3 (Square ILM), Socket LGA2066



AMD®:- Socket AM2, Socket AM2+, Socket AM3, Socket AM3+, Socket AM4, Socket FM1, Socket FM2, Socket FM2+



Overall Dimensions WxHxD:- 130 x 154.5 x 110 mm / 5.12 x 6.08 x 4.33 inch (including fan)



Weight:- 890 g / 31.4 oz



Accessory:- Mounting parts for Intel and AMD sockets, fan, fan clips, thermal grease, installation manual.



Baseplate Material / Heatpipes:- Nickel-plated copper (additional information)



Fan Specifications



Model Name:- Kaze Flex 120 RGB PWM



Dimensions:- 120 x 120 x 27 mm / 4.72 x 4.72 x 1.06 inch



Noise Level:- 4 ~ 24,9 dBA



Air Flow:- 16,6 ~ 51.17 CFM / 28,2 ~ 86,93 m³/h



Fan Speed:- 300 (±200 rpm) ~ 1.200 rpm (±10%) (PWM-controlled)



Static Pressure:- 0,75 ~ 10,3 Pa / 0,076 ~ 1,05 mmH²O



Bearing Type:- Sealed Precision FDB



Voltage:- 12V



MTTF:- 120.000 Hours (25°C)



* Note that an original backplate with screw mounting is needed for installation on mainboards with AMD sockets. Check before buying if the backplate is fixed by screws! If the backplate uses plastic-pins, mounting of this cooler is not possible.

- The Japanese cooler specialistintroduces a refreshed version of the popular Mugen 5 Rev. B CPU cooler as the first product of the year 2020. The new version, called, comes with a black top-plate and a high quality RGB fan from the new Kaze Flex 120 RGB PWM series. The Black RGB Edition offers a much stronger contrast and a matching fan, with frame and vibration absorber completely in black. All the performance features, like the high compatibility and the groundbreaking mounting system are inherited from the award-winning Mugen 5 Rev. B.The new Mugen 5 Black RGB Edition refines the design and combines it with the numerous performance features of the popular and award-winning CPU cooler series. The black anodized cover of the heat-sink forms a sharp contrast to the aluminium end-caps of the heatpipes and the diamond-cut Scythe logo. The fan frame is kept in black color and matches seamlessly to the unified design. No compromises have to be made in terms of cooling performance and efficiency. In addition, the new Black RGB Edition utilizes total of six high-quality and powerful copper heatpipes, which connect the solid copper base plate with the heat-sink. Both the copper heatpipes and the copper baseplate are refined by the nickel-plating process, which ensures a very unified and high-quality appearance of the Mugen 5 Black RGB Edition CPU cooler.For the Mugen 5 Black RGB Edition, Scythe adjusted the color of its Kaze Flex 120 mm RGB PWM fan to further match the overall design. The completely black frame and the black vibration absorbers in the corners have been selected for this purpose. With a wide fan speed range from 300 to 1.200 rpm, the fan can be conveniently actuated by the mainboard's controller thanks to its PWM support. Like all fans of the Kaze Flex series, this variant is also characterized by a high-quality, self-contained liquid bearing (Sealed Precision FDB) and an average life span of 120,000 hours. In practice, the fans have proven their efficiency and quiet running many times.For an individual look, the RGB LEDs offer rich lighting of the translucent fan blades, providing breathtaking visual accents. It is possible to control the RGB illumination of the fan via the usual mainboard controllers by connecting it to a corresponding 4-pin 5 V connector. Supported RGB systems include ASUS Aura Sync, ASRock RGB LED, MSI Mystic Light Sync and Gigabyte RGB Fusion.Support for all common CPU sockets is guaranteed with the Mugen 5 Black RGB Edition CPU cooler. Thanks to the proven third revision of the Hyper Precision Mounting System (H.P.M.S. III), which is based on a backplate mounting mechanism and is equipped with spring-loaded screws for balanced contact pressure, installation is quick and easy.The compatible CPU sockets include the Intel sockets LGA775, LGA115x, LGA1366, LGA 2011 and LGA 2066 as well as the AMD sockets AM2(+), AM3(+), FM1, FM2(+) and AM4.Scythe Mugen 5 Black RGB Edition (Model-No. SCMG-5100BK) is available in retail stores and online shops for 47,00 (MSRP, excl. VAT/Taxes).For more information on the Mugen and other cooling solutions visit Scythe-EU.com/