Seagate and Lucasfilm Presents Star Wars Beskar Ingot Drives

We are thrilled to bring unique, iconic designs from one of the worlds most popular franchises to the forefront of every gamers battle station, said Jeff Fochtman, Senior Vice President of Business and Marketing at Seagate Technology. This collaboration appeals to global audiences including gamers, PC builders, and Star Wars enthusiasts alike.

Seagates fastest M.2 2280 SSD, the PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD features speeds up to nine times faster than SATA-based SSDs, delivering sequential read/write performance up to 7000/6850MB/s. It is also built with a sleek heatsink design for premium installation flexibility and peak performance. Designed with a slim 2.5-inch form factor, the SATA SSD allows for versatile installation and build options.Gamers can light up their battlestations with the external HDD featuring a customizable RGB LED bar. This external drive is lightweight with simple plug-and-play compatibility, making it easy for gamers to take their whole library on the road. The new drives include Seagates five-year warranty and three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services.The Seagate Star Wars Beskar Ingot Drives are coming soon, in time for the winter holiday season. Seagate will reveal more iconic designs inspired by Star Wars throughout the coming year.The PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD will be available in 500GB ($159.99) and 1TB ($259.99), the SATA SSD will be available in 1TB ($159.99) and 2TB ($269.99), and the external HDD will be available in 2TB ($99.99).