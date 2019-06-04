Seagate Announces FireCuda 530 Gaming SSD at SG21 Virtual Expo

Seagate announces its latest FireCuda gaming SSD at the SG21 virtual expo the Seagate FireCuda 530. The FireCuda 530 gaming SSD leverages the speed and performance of the PCIe Gen4 NVMe 1.4 interface delivering blistering speeds of up to 7300 MB/s. For the FireCuda 530, Seagate tagged along with liquid cooling component experts EK Water Blocks to develop a high-performance heatsink. The FireCuda 530 Heatsink SSD has a minimalistic design with its low-profile anodized aluminium heatsink with a finely textured micropore surface to improve heat dissipation for improved cooling and performance. The FireCuda 530 and FireCuda 530 Heatsink SSDs are available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities.
FireCuda 530 SSD Features- FireCuda 530 dominates the SSD lineup delivering pure performance, absolute power, the most advanced components, and unrivaled endurance.
- At up to 7300 MB/s you can harness the full power of PCIe Gen4 speeds to dominate next-generation games and applications.
- Built for sustained, pro-level gaming and accelerated content creation with transfer speeds up to 2× faster than PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSDs and up to 12× faster than SATA SSDs the FireCuda 530 is the fastest FireCuda ever.
- Built with a Seagate-validated E18 controller and the latest 3D TLC NAND, FireCuda 530 provides the most advanced speed and durability so you can push the limits of your machine
- Designed to perform under heavy use and tough enough to go the distance up to 5,100 TB TBW means you can write and delete 70% of the drive capacity, every day, for five years.
- Graphics-intensive games and big files are no problem with up to 4 TB capacities to keep your gaming library at your fingertips and your creative content rendering.
- Rest easy with three years of Seagate Rescue Data Recovery Services offering an industry-leading 95% success rate against unexpected data loss.
- Heatsink technology keeps things cooler to maintain performance longer for the FireCuda 530 Heatsink SSD.
Seagate did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the FireCuda 530 and FireCuda 530 Heatsink gaming SSDs at Seagate.