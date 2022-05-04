Seagate FireCuda 520N SSD for Mobile Devices and Handheld Consoles Launched

Seagate Technology introduced the new FireCuda 520N NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) with 2230-S2 M.2 form factor. The new drive is a perfect storage upgrade for Valves Steam Deck, Microsoft Surface, ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and other compact devices with 2230 M.2 slots.

Available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, the Seagate FireCuda 520N is a PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD specifically designed for high-performing hand-held gaming devices with high octane read/write speed of up to 5,000 MB/s for the 2TB capacity and up to 4,800 MB/s for the 1TB model. The drive offers the PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD performance of desktop gaming, and it is backwards compatible with Gen3 and Gen2 PCIe slots.

The FireCuda 520N includes Seagates three-year Rescue Data Recovery Service plan and a five-year limited warranty. It is available now for $109.99 (1TB) and $189.99 (2TB).

Pricing and Availability
Now available on Seagate's Amazon stores worldwide.
Amazon France: 156 (1TB) and 271 (2TB)
Amazon UK: £113.94 (1TB) and £285 (2TB)
Amazon US: $109.99 (1TB) and $189.99 (2TB)
Amazon Spain: 129.90 (1TB) and 219.90 (2TB)
Amazon Germany: 129.90 (1TB) and 219.90 (2TB)

Learn more about the Seagate FireCuda 520N on the Seagate website.

