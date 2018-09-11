Seagate Introduces FireCuda 120 SATA SSD Geared Towards Gaming PCs

Seagate introduces the new FireCuda 120 SATA SSD series designed for gaming systems that require speed, durability, and a generous capacity that will deliver performance and space for vast digital libraries. The Seagate FireCuda 120 offers sequential speeds of up to 560MB/s read and up to 540MB/s write for responsive downloads, installs, and multitasking. The FireCuda 120 is also designed for durability with a 1.8-million hour MTBF (mean time between failure) and endurance of up to 5600 TBW (terabytes written). The Seagate FireCuda 120 SATA SSD is available in capacities of 500GB up to a generous 4TB and is backed with a 5-year limited warranty.
Quick Specs
- Model: FireCuda 120
- Interface: SATA 6 Gb/s
- Form-Factor: 2.5 / 7mm cased
- NAND Flash Memory: 3D TLC
- Sequential Read up to (MB/s): 560
- Sequential Write up to (MB/s): 540
- Random Read up to (IOPS): 100k
- Random Write up to (IOPS): 90k
- Endurance (TBW): 5600
- Model: FireCuda 120
- Interface: SATA 6 Gb/s
- Form-Factor: 2.5 / 7mm cased
- NAND Flash Memory: 3D TLC
- Sequential Read up to (MB/s): 560
- Sequential Write up to (MB/s): 540
- Random Read up to (IOPS): 100k
- Random Write up to (IOPS): 90k
- Endurance (TBW): 5600
Learn more about Seagates FireCuda SSDs at Seagate.com.
Pricing and Availability
The Seagate FireCuda 120 SATA SSD is now available in 500GB ($104.99), 1TB ($199.49), 2TB ($388.49), and 4TB ($650.99) capacities. The new Seagate FireCuda 120 SATA SSDs are now available at Scan Computers and Overclockers UK.
Source: Seagate