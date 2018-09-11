Seagate Introduces FireCuda 120 SATA SSD Geared Towards Gaming PCs

Quick Specs

- Model: FireCuda 120

- Interface: SATA 6 Gb/s

- Form-Factor: 2.5 / 7mm cased

- NAND Flash Memory: 3D TLC

- Sequential Read up to (MB/s): 560

- Sequential Write up to (MB/s): 540

- Random Read up to (IOPS): 100k

- Random Write up to (IOPS): 90k

- Endurance (TBW): 5600

Learn more about Seagates FireCuda SSDs at Seagate.com The Seagate FireCuda 120 SATA SSD is now available in 500GB ($104.99), 1TB ($199.49), 2TB ($388.49), and 4TB ($650.99) capacities. The new Seagate FireCuda 120 SATA SSDs are now available at Scan Computers and Overclockers UK Source: Seagate