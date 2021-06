Seagate Introduces FireCuda 520 SSD Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition

Specifications

Capacity: 1TB

Interface: PCIe Gen4 ×4, NVMe 1.3

NAND Flash Memory: 3D TLC

Form Factor: M.2 2280

Max. Sequential Read: 5000MB/s

Max. Sequential Write: 4400MB/s

TBW: 1800

Dimensions: 80.15mm (L) x 22.9mm (W) x 18.25mm (H)

Weight: 47 grams

- Designed with the officially licensed vibe of Cyberpunk 2077, this SSD is the perfect collectible for fans of the game.- Secure one of only 2,077 collectible SSDs being created.- Light up your rig with built-in Cyberpunk 2077 LEDs featuring customizable RGB.- Our fast PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD features speeds up to 9x faster than SATA SSDs.- Leverage sequential read/write performance up to 5000/4400MB/s, and random read/write up to 760K/700K IOPS.- Heatsink technology helps your SSD maintain peak performance for longer periods of time.- Heatsink cooling effect lowers SSD temperature by up to 22°C (71°F).- Built to play a long time thanks to up to 0.7 DWPD, 1.8M MTBF, and 2800 TBW.- Enjoy peace of mind with Seagate’s industry-leading 5-year warranty and 3-years of Rescue Data Recovery ServiceThe Seagate FireCuda 520 Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition 1TB is available in selected regions. Appears to be listed in Taiwan for NT$6,677 (approximately US$240).