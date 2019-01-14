Seagate Introduces FireCuda 520 SSD Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition

Seagate introduces the FireCuda 520 SSD Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition 1TB featuring a custom-designed yellow-coloured Cyberpunk 2077 heatsink with RGB LED lighting. It is an officially licensed solid-state drive, a perfect collectible for fans of the game. The custom-designed high-performance aluminium alloy heatsink lowers SSD temperature by up to 22°C (71°F) compared to the standard variant.
Like the standard variant, the FireCuda 520 SSD Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition utilizes the PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivering speeds of up to 5000MB/s sequential read and up to 4400MB/s sequential write. Seagate will only produce 2077 units of the FireCuda 520 SSD Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition.
Key Features
- Designed with the officially licensed vibe of Cyberpunk 2077, this SSD is the perfect collectible for fans of the game.
- Secure one of only 2,077 collectible SSDs being created.
- Light up your rig with built-in Cyberpunk 2077 LEDs featuring customizable RGB.
- Our fast PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD features speeds up to 9x faster than SATA SSDs.
- Leverage sequential read/write performance up to 5000/4400MB/s, and random read/write up to 760K/700K IOPS.
- Heatsink technology helps your SSD maintain peak performance for longer periods of time.
- Heatsink cooling effect lowers SSD temperature by up to 22°C (71°F).
- Built to play a long time thanks to up to 0.7 DWPD, 1.8M MTBF, and 2800 TBW.
- Enjoy peace of mind with Seagates industry-leading 5-year warranty and 3-years of Rescue Data Recovery Service
Specifications
Capacity: 1TB
Interface: PCIe Gen4 ×4, NVMe 1.3
NAND Flash Memory: 3D TLC
Form Factor: M.2 2280
Max. Sequential Read: 5000MB/s
Max. Sequential Write: 4400MB/s
TBW: 1800
Dimensions: 80.15mm (L) x 22.9mm (W) x 18.25mm (H)
Weight: 47 grams
Pricing and Availability
The Seagate FireCuda 520 Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition 1TB is available in selected regions. Appears to be listed in Taiwan for NT$6,677 (approximately US$240).