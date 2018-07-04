Seagate Introduces IronWolf 510 PCIe NVMe SSD Designed for Business NAS

We are the first to provide a purpose-built M.2 NVMe for NAS that not only goes beyond SATA performance metrics but also provides 3x the endurance when compared to the competition. This meets the required endurance spec of one DWPD which our NAS partners expect for their customers, said Matt Rutledge, senior vice president, devices. Because of such high endurance, our customers are getting a tough SSD for small business and creative professional NAS environments.



Meiji Chang, General Manager of QNAP Systems, Inc., commented, Were thrilled to see new additions to Seagates solid-state drive line for NAS which caters specifically to SSD requirements in the network storage segment enhancing performance and endurance. This enables QNAP to build more performance-driven and reliable systems and applications, including all-flash arrays, on which our users can rely.

The Seagate IronWolf 510 PCIe NVMe SSD is available in 240GB, 480GB, 960GB, and 1.92TB capacities, now available at Seagate.com Newegg and partner resellers worldwide. See pricing below.IronWolf 510 240GB: US$119.99IronWolf 510 480GB: US$169.99IronWolf 510 960GB: US$319.99IronWolf 510 1.92TB: US$539.99