Seagate Introduces IronWolf 510 PCIe NVMe SSD Designed for Business NAS

Seagate introduces the worlds first PCIe NVMe solid-state drive designed for business NAS devices the Seagate IronWolf 510. The IronWolf 510 uses the M.2 2280 form-factor and the PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe 1.3 interface with caching speeds of up to 3 GBps for NVMe compatible storage systems making it ideal for professional content creation and business NAS that runs 24/7 multi-user storage that is cache enabled.
The Seagate IronWolf 510 SSD meets the leading NAS manufacturers requirements of one drive write per day (DWPD) and offers superb reliability with 1.8 million hours mean time between failures (MTBF). It comes with the IronWolf Health Management that analyses drive health which will be available on compatible NAS systems. The IronWolf 510 comes with two years of Seagates top-notch Rescue Data Recovery Services and a 5-year warranty.
We are the first to provide a purpose-built M.2 NVMe for NAS that not only goes beyond SATA performance metrics but also provides 3x the endurance when compared to the competition. This meets the required endurance spec of one DWPD which our NAS partners expect for their customers, said Matt Rutledge, senior vice president, devices. Because of such high endurance, our customers are getting a tough SSD for small business and creative professional NAS environments.
Meiji Chang, General Manager of QNAP Systems, Inc., commented, Were thrilled to see new additions to Seagates solid-state drive line for NAS which caters specifically to SSD requirements in the network storage segment enhancing performance and endurance. This enables QNAP to build more performance-driven and reliable systems and applications, including all-flash arrays, on which our users can rely.
Meiji Chang, General Manager of QNAP Systems, Inc., commented, Were thrilled to see new additions to Seagates solid-state drive line for NAS which caters specifically to SSD requirements in the network storage segment enhancing performance and endurance. This enables QNAP to build more performance-driven and reliable systems and applications, including all-flash arrays, on which our users can rely.
Pricing and Availability
The Seagate IronWolf 510 PCIe NVMe SSD is available in 240GB, 480GB, 960GB, and 1.92TB capacities, now available at Seagate.com, Newegg and partner resellers worldwide. See pricing below.
IronWolf 510 240GB: US$119.99
IronWolf 510 480GB: US$169.99
IronWolf 510 960GB: US$319.99
IronWolf 510 1.92TB: US$539.99
Article Source: Seagate