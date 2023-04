Seagate Introduces Star Wars-Inspired Lightsaber Collection Special Edition FireCuda NVMe SSD

Lightsaber Collection Special Edition SSD

Officially licensed by Lucasfilm, the special edition FireCuda™ NVMe SSD represents the famed characters with three iconic LightsaberTM designs built on swappable heatsink faceplates so gamers can choose a design inspired by the Jedi or Sith that fits their collection at any moment. The drive includes customisable RGB LED lighting that shines through the faceplate to bring a galaxy of atmosphere to battle stations. The unique loading mechanism that attaches the interchangeable faceplates to the SSD and the heatsink were engineered and developed by EKWB. The integrated passive heatsink minimises thermal throttling and maintains peak performance for longer periods of time.With up to 2 TB of capacity and delivering sequential read speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s, the drive enables gamers to harness the full power of PCIe Gen4 to dominate next-generation games and applications. Offering a high endurance rating of up to 2550 total bytes written (TBW), the special edition drive includes Seagate’s five-year limited warranty and three-years of Rescue Data Recovery Services™ so users have peace of mind as they choose their light side or dark side gaming destiny.The Lightsaber Collection Special Edition FireCuda PCIE Gen4 NVMe SSD is available today for $184.99 (1 TB) and $289.99 (2 TB).