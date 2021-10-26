Seagate Introduces Star Wars-Inspired Lightsaber Collection Special Edition FireCuda NVMe SSD

Today, Star Wars fans can choose to represent their side of the Force with the new collectible Seagate FireCuda Solid State Drives (SSD) inspired by iconic characters of the Star Wars galaxy. Featuring interchangeable faceplate designs honouring Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and Luke Skywalker, the latest additions to the companys line of licensed special edition storage devices bring PCIe Gen4 speeds, peak performance, and customisation to the battle stations of Star Wars collectors and tech enthusiasts.
Lightsaber Collection Special Edition SSD
Officially licensed by Lucasfilm, the special edition FireCuda NVMe SSD represents the famed characters with three iconic LightsaberTM designs built on swappable heatsink faceplates so gamers can choose a design inspired by the Jedi or Sith that fits their collection at any moment. The drive includes customisable RGB LED lighting that shines through the faceplate to bring a galaxy of atmosphere to battle stations. The unique loading mechanism that attaches the interchangeable faceplates to the SSD and the heatsink were engineered and developed by EKWB. The integrated passive heatsink minimises thermal throttling and maintains peak performance for longer periods of time.
With up to 2 TB of capacity and delivering sequential read speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s, the drive enables gamers to harness the full power of PCIe Gen4 to dominate next-generation games and applications. Offering a high endurance rating of up to 2550 total bytes written (TBW), the special edition drive includes Seagates five-year limited warranty and three-years of Rescue Data Recovery Services so users have peace of mind as they choose their light side or dark side gaming destiny.
Availability and Pricing
The Lightsaber Collection Special Edition FireCuda PCIE Gen4 NVMe SSD is available today for $184.99 (1 TB) and $289.99 (2 TB).