Seagate Marvel Special Edition FireCuda External Drives Launched

Seagate expands its Special Editions with the new Marvel Special Edition collection inspired by the world of Marvels Spider-Man. There are three all-new officially licensed Marvel limited-edition Spider-Man external hard disk drive (HDD) designs joining the companys line of special edition storage devices that includes the Star Wars and Horizon Forbidden West special editions.
Commemorating Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider (aka Gwen Stacy), and Miles Morales, these special edition Seagate FireCuda HDDs deliver the Spider-Man fan an opportunity to own three unique drives featuring one-of-a-kind Marvel artwork. Each drive also features customizable RGB LED lighting, making it the ultimate accessory to Spidey-themed or other gaming setups.
With 2TB of capacity, the FireCuda external HDDs are compatible with Windows PCs, Macs, PlayStation, and Xbox so tech enthusiasts can accumulate and store media, files, and games, regardless of operating system2. Designed with a USB 3.2 Gen1 connection for universal compatibility and quick transfer speeds, and USB bus-powered, the lightweight drives are the perfect match for Spider-Man fans looking for eye-catching storage while on the go.
The special edition drives include Seagates one-year limited warranty and one year of Rescue Data Recovery Services so users have peace of mind in whatever their adventures may bring them. They also include Seagates DiscWizard and SeaTools diagnostic software which helps monitor the health and performance of your drive.
Pricing and Availability
The Seagate FireCuda Marvel Special Editions will be available for purchase next month for £109.99, all in 2TB capacity.