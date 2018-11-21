Seasonic Announces 12-Pin, 9 A Terminals, Micro-Fit 3.0, 16 AWG VGA Cables

Seasonic is proud to announce compatibility to the new high-performance NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards with the existing PRIME, FOCUS, and CORE Series power supplies. To maximize efficiency and achieve ultimate performance, Seasonic will deliver its 12-Pin, 9 A Terminals, Micro-Fit 3.0, 16 AWG VGA Cable to connect the VGA cards directly to any of the latest Seasonic PRIME, FOCUS, and CORE Series units that conform to the wattage requirements of the card manufacturer.
As always, Seasonic places emphasis on not just on ultimate performance and operational efficiency but long-term safety as well. For the best gaming and productivity experience for the end-users, these 12-pin, 9 A, high current terminal connectors are outfitted with high-quality 16 AWG wires, which ensure compatibility and stability for current and future product releases.
Request Your CableSeasonic power supply users can request the required cable for powering the GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards with a request form available at the Seasonic website. Seasonic will validate submitted request forms and ship the cable free of charge.
For more information and to request your cable for your Seasonic power supply, please visit https://seasonic.com/request-12pin-cable