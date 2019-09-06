Seasonic Online Show 2021 Highlights

Having the COMPUTEX 2021 on-site exhibition cancelled due to the pandemic, many brands turn to virtual expos to showcase their latest products. Seasonic will be running a virtual online web-show that will run during the entire month of June featuring their latest power supplies and new chassis. Seasonics new products to be featured on the virtual online web show include the FOCUS SPX and FOCUS SGX small form-factor power supplies. Seasonic will also be featuring higher wattage variants of the PRIME PX and PRIME TX power supplies. Lastly, Seasonic will introduce the new ARCH Q50 Series cases featuring compatibility with the Seasonic CONNECT module.
FOCUS SPX and FOCUS SGX Series
The entire new Seasonic FOCUS SPX and Seasonic FOCUS SGX series feature a small footprint size, measuring 125 mm (L) x 100 mm (W) x 63.5 mm (H). These fully modular, SFX form factor power supplies are popular with modern smaller micro-ATX or mini-ITX computer cases and deliver stable power to all your components. These units are available in 750 W and 650 W versions with 80 PLUS Platinum and Gold efficiency. Each product in these series are delivered with SFX to ATX adapters and extra mounting screws for maximum versatility and usability.
PRIME TX-1600, PRIME TX-1300, and PRIME PX-1600
For the ultimate power, Seasonic devised new Platinum and Titanium rated high wattage units. The new additions to the premium PRIME series are more powerful than ever. The extremely efficient and powerful units will be perfect for the most demanding systems for continuous, ultra-stable, and efficient power.
Seasonic ARCH Q50 Series Chassis
The Seasonic ARCH Q50 series cases were designed to be compatible with Seasonics CONNECT module for the easiest possible installation experience. Beyond easy assembly, these cases support a wide variety of hardware and are easy to clean and maintain. The organized look of this chassis complemented with its airy design make it suitable to be placed in any home or office environment.
Seasonic will also be revisiting the award-winning SYNCRO Q70 Series chassis during the virtual online web show along with Seasonics partnership with G2 Esports.
To learn more, please visit https://seasonic.com/online-show-2021/