Seasonic Releases CONNECT SSR-750FA Power Supply

Seasonic CONNECT SSR-750FA Features

The first Seasonic CONNECT power supply is the SSR-750FA, a combination of the Seasonic PRIME 750W 80PLUS Gold and the Seasonic SCMD. It features a unique connector system that fits behind the motherboard tray of a standard desktop chassis. The layout of the connector is created in such a way that the remaining cables would be at the closest route to the component. The Seasonic SCMD aims to create a cleaner and easier cable management compared to fully modular power supplies.80 PLUS Gold certifiedMicro Tolerance Load Regulation (0.5 %)Cable-free Connection DesignPremium Hybrid Fan Control - Fanless until 40% loadSupports Multi-GPU setupGold plated connectors10 years warrantyNo information on pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about Seasonic CONNECT at Seasonic.com