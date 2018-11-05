Seasonic Releases CONNECT SSR-750FA Power Supply

Seasonic releases the CONNECT SSR-750FA Power Supply with the innovative Seasonic CONNECT cable management system. The Seasonic CONNECT PSU was first seen at the COMPUTEX 2019 convention but the SCMD (System Cable Management Device) was first introduced back in 2018. The SCMD replaces the traditional cable design of the power supply. Finally, after two years from its introduction to the public, a power supply model is now released.
The first Seasonic CONNECT power supply is the SSR-750FA, a combination of the Seasonic PRIME 750W 80PLUS Gold and the Seasonic SCMD. It features a unique connector system that fits behind the motherboard tray of a standard desktop chassis. The layout of the connector is created in such a way that the remaining cables would be at the closest route to the component. The Seasonic SCMD aims to create a cleaner and easier cable management compared to fully modular power supplies.
Seasonic CONNECT SSR-750FA Features80 PLUS Gold certified
Micro Tolerance Load Regulation (0.5 %)
Cable-free Connection Design
Premium Hybrid Fan Control - Fanless until 40% load
Supports Multi-GPU setup
Gold plated connectors
10 years warranty
No information on pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about Seasonic CONNECT at Seasonic.com