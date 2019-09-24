Seasonic Unveils Updated FOCUS SPX 2021 and FOCUS SGX 2021 Power Supply

The Seasonic FOCUS SPX (2021) and FOCUS SGX (2021) power supply features the Seasonic Hybrid Fan Control which provides three operational stages: Fanless Mode, Silent Mode, and Cooling Mode. This allows users to optimize cooling based on preferences, either for performance or for silence or a good balance of both. Both updated PSU units comes fitted with High-performance Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) fans which are designed to take advantage of the impact absorbance effects of oil.80 PLUS Platinum certifiedCompact SFX Size - 125 (L) x 100 (W) x 63.5 (H) mmTight Voltage RegulationCable-free Connection DesignS3FC - Fanless until 30 % loadSFX to ATX ExpandabilityGold plated connectors10 years warranty80 PLUS Gold certifiedCompact SFX Size - 125 (L) x 100 (W) x 63.5 (H) mmTight Voltage RegulationCable-free Connection DesignS3FC - Fanless until 30 % loadSFX to ATX ExpandabilityGold plated connectors10 years warrantyLearn more about the new Seasonic FOCUS SPX (2021) and FOCUS SGX (2021) Series SFX power supplies, please visit the page links below.