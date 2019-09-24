Seasonic Unveils Updated FOCUS SPX 2021 and FOCUS SGX 2021 Power Supply

Seasonic Seasonic unveils its updated version of the FOCUS SPX (Platinum) and FOCUS SGX (Gold) small-form-factor power supply featuring a more compact size having a shorter length of just 100mm (125mm length for old model). The new Seasonic FOCUS SPX (2021) power supply will be available in black and white colours (FOCUS SPX-750 Only) while the new Seasonic FOCUS SGX (2021) will be available only in black. Both the FOCUS SPX (2021) and FOCUS SGX (2021) SFX power supplies are shipped with an SFX to ATX adapter bracket in the box, which allows the power supply to be mounted not only in the SFX form factor cases but also to standard ATX cases. The FOCUS SPX (2021) will be offered in 650W and 750W models. The FOCUS SGX (2021) will be offered in 550W, 650W and 750W models.
The Seasonic FOCUS SPX (2021) and FOCUS SGX (2021) power supply features the Seasonic Hybrid Fan Control which provides three operational stages: Fanless Mode, Silent Mode, and Cooling Mode. This allows users to optimize cooling based on preferences, either for performance or for silence or a good balance of both. Both updated PSU units comes fitted with High-performance Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) fans which are designed to take advantage of the impact absorbance effects of oil.
Seasonic FOCUS SPX (2021) Power Supply Features
80 PLUS Platinum certified
Compact SFX Size - 125 (L) x 100 (W) x 63.5 (H) mm
Tight Voltage Regulation
Cable-free Connection Design
S3FC - Fanless until 30 % load
SFX to ATX Expandability
Gold plated connectors
10 years warranty
Seasonic FOCUS SGX (2021) Power Supply Features
80 PLUS Gold certified
Compact SFX Size - 125 (L) x 100 (W) x 63.5 (H) mm
Tight Voltage Regulation
Cable-free Connection Design
S3FC - Fanless until 30 % load
SFX to ATX Expandability
Gold plated connectors
10 years warranty
