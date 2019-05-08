Secretlab Introduces TITAN Evo Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition Gaming Chair



Driver Tag

In Secretlab, Oracle Red Bull Racing has found a partner whose obsession with performance matches our own  a world leader in performance seating that leaves no detail overlooked in terms of materials, design, and craftsmanship. Their chairs incorporate a deep understanding of ergonomic science, all geared toward maximum comfort for long hours, said Christian Horner, Team Principal, Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Formula 1 is notorious for its relentless pace and the incredible demands it places on drivers and engineers with long hours and tight race schedules. Were thrilled to be able to support Oracle Red Bull Racings world-class engineering team with the Secretlab TITAN Evo Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition chair, so they can stay comfortable and focused when the stakes are the highest, said Alaric Choo, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Secretlab.

Secretlab Lumbar Pillow Pro Oracle Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez Edition