Secretlab Introduces TITAN Evo Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition Gaming Chair

“In Secretlab, Oracle Red Bull Racing has found a partner whose obsession with performance matches our own — a world leader in performance seating that leaves no detail overlooked in terms of materials, design, and craftsmanship. Their chairs incorporate a deep understanding of ergonomic science, all geared toward maximum comfort for long hours,” said Christian Horner, Team Principal, Oracle Red Bull Racing.

“Formula 1 is notorious for its relentless pace and the incredible demands it places on drivers and engineers with long hours and tight race schedules. We’re thrilled to be able to support Oracle Red Bull Racing’s world-class engineering team with the Secretlab TITAN Evo Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition chair, so they can stay comfortable and focused when the stakes are the highest,” said Alaric Choo, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Secretlab.

Secretlab Lumbar Pillow Pro Oracle Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez Edition

Every Secretlab Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition chair ships with an Oracle Red Bull Racing tag that matches the chair perfectly, finished with the coordinates to their Milton Keynes facility. Fans will also be able to select an additional tag of their choice, inspired by Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez.Sold separately, the Secretlab Lumbar Pillow Pro Oracle Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez Editions were designed specially for the Secretlab TITAN Evo Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition chair. The perfect fit for pros who want even more support, it is filled with our signature PlushCell memory foam that effortlessly molds to your back. It is engineered to complement the TITAN Evo’s 4-way L-ADAPT Lumbar Support System, so you still enjoy the full range of personalized adjustments in four directions.The Secretlab TITAN Evo Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition gaming chair is now available for pre-order at the Secretlab webshop for US$644 / £539. The Secretlab Lumbar Pillow Pro Oracle Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez Edition is sold separately for US$89 / £89.Learn more about the TITAN Evo Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition at Secretlab