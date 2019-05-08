Secretlab Introduces TITAN Evo Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition Gaming Chair

A chair designed for those who never stop pushing. Oracle Red Bull Racing and Secretlab have partnered for the first time to bring you the Secretlab TITAN Evo Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition, which embodies the audacious performance, design innovation and daring that has propelled the Team to its leading position on the grid.
Oracle Red Bull Racing accepts zero compromises when it comes to its state-of-the-art gear and equipment. To that end, every part of the Secretlab TITAN Evo Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition is grounded in rigorous research and validated by experts in biomechanics, orthopedics, and more. In a sport where victories are usually decided by milliseconds, the RB19 has surged ahead of the grid, showcasing the incredible pace of the car.
Every Secretlab Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition chair ships with an Oracle Red Bull Racing tag that matches the chair perfectly, finished with the coordinates to their Milton Keynes facility. Fans will also be able to select an additional tag of their choice, inspired by Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez.
In Secretlab, Oracle Red Bull Racing has found a partner whose obsession with performance matches our own a world leader in performance seating that leaves no detail overlooked in terms of materials, design, and craftsmanship. Their chairs incorporate a deep understanding of ergonomic science, all geared toward maximum comfort for long hours, said Christian Horner, Team Principal, Oracle Red Bull Racing.
Formula 1 is notorious for its relentless pace and the incredible demands it places on drivers and engineers with long hours and tight race schedules. Were thrilled to be able to support Oracle Red Bull Racings world-class engineering team with the Secretlab TITAN Evo Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition chair, so they can stay comfortable and focused when the stakes are the highest, said Alaric Choo, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Secretlab.
Secretlab Lumbar Pillow Pro Oracle Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez Edition
Sold separately, the Secretlab Lumbar Pillow Pro Oracle Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez Editions were designed specially for the Secretlab TITAN Evo Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition chair. The perfect fit for pros who want even more support, it is filled with our signature PlushCell memory foam that effortlessly molds to your back. It is engineered to complement the TITAN Evos 4-way L-ADAPT Lumbar Support System, so you still enjoy the full range of personalized adjustments in four directions.
Pricing and Availability
The Secretlab TITAN Evo Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition gaming chair is now available for pre-order at the Secretlab webshop for US$644 / £539. The Secretlab Lumbar Pillow Pro Oracle Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez Edition is sold separately for US$89 / £89.
Learn more about the TITAN Evo Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition at Secretlab.