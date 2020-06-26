Secretlab Presents Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Gaming Chairs

Every aspect of the Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition brings to life a unique element of Cyberpunk 2077s techno-dystopia, down to the electrical traces on the backrest and cybernetic augmentation slots. Upholstered in neon yellow, the Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is the perfect upgrade for any cyberpunk looking to elevate their experience of the game.

Both the OMEGA and TITAN gaming chairs feature Secretlabs PRIME 2.0 PU Leather which is 4 times more durable than regular PU leather. It is known for its flexing and abrasion resistance while maintaining a plush feel. Both gaming chairs also feature Secretlabs Cold-Cure Foam Mix that offers comfort and great support. The gaming chairs are covered with up to a 5-year warranty.The Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Gaming Chairs are now available in limited quantities.The Secretlab OMEGA 2020 Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is now available for £420 MSRP.The Secretlab Secretlab TITAN 2020 Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is now available for £470 MSRP.