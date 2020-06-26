Secretlab Presents Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Gaming Chairs

Secretlab and CD PROJEKT RED present the Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chairs available in the Secretlab OMEGA 2020 and TITAN 2020 gaming chair models. Inspired by the most-awaited game of the year, Cyberpunk 2077, the Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chairs feature the electrifying yellow signature colour of the game.
Every aspect of the Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition brings to life a unique element of Cyberpunk 2077s techno-dystopia, down to the electrical traces on the backrest and cybernetic augmentation slots. Upholstered in neon yellow, the Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is the perfect upgrade for any cyberpunk looking to elevate their experience of the game.
Both the OMEGA and TITAN gaming chairs feature Secretlabs PRIME 2.0 PU Leather which is 4 times more durable than regular PU leather. It is known for its flexing and abrasion resistance while maintaining a plush feel. Both gaming chairs also feature Secretlabs Cold-Cure Foam Mix that offers comfort and great support. The gaming chairs are covered with up to a 5-year warranty.
Pricing and Availability
The Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Gaming Chairs are now available in limited quantities.
The Secretlab OMEGA 2020 Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is now available for £420 MSRP.
The Secretlab Secretlab TITAN 2020 Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is now available for £470 MSRP.