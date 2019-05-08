Secretlab Presents Genshin Impact Liyue Collection

Liyue, a land defined by tradition, commerce, and enduring beauty, returns to centre stage with the launch of the Secretlab Genshin Impact Liyue Collection. Inspired by two of the regions most iconic characters, this collection pays tribute to the protectors and visionaries who embody the soul of Liyue.
Ergonomic Thrones for Liyues Defenders
Two new designs for the award-winning Secretlab TITAN Evo chair headline the collection. For those who guard from the shadows, the Xiao Edition captures the quiet strength of the Vigilant Yaksha, featuring custom embroidery and motifs that reflect his stoic nature. Meanwhile, the Ningguang Edition channels the wealth, wisdom, and poise of the Tianquan of the Liyue Qixing a perfect match for players who value elegance and authority. Both chairs are available in Regular and XL sizes, upholstered in premium Secretlab NEO Hybrid Leatherette for long-lasting comfort and durability.
A Desk Fit for a Lantern Rite
The collection also introduces the Secretlab MAGNUS Pro Genshin Impact Liyue Edition, a sit-to-stand metal desk inspired by the radiant Lantern Rite Festival. Featuring seamless cable management, magnetic accessories, and a captivating Skybracer design hovering over Liyue Harbour, the desk offers a harmonious blend of form and function a true tribute to Liyues legacy.
Bring the World of Liyue Home
Fans can also extend their admiration beyond the game with a suite of downloadable keepsakes, including exclusive Genshin Impact wallpapers, chibi stickers, and a dual-purpose assembly guide and collectable poster. These digital extras are the perfect companions for players who want to surround themselves with the charm of Liyue. Download the stickers and wallpapers at the Secretlab website.
Pricing
Secretlab TITAN Evo Xiao Edition: £519
Secretlab TITAN Evo Ningguang Edition: £519
Secretlab MAGNUS Pro Genshin Impact Liyue: £729
Secretlab MAGNUS Pro XL Genshin Impact Liyue: £829