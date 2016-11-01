Selected Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake-S CPUs Appear On Etailer Price Lists
Intel are bringing their 10th Generation 'Comet Lake-S' Core CPUs to mainstream desktop markets in the not too distant future, and that being the case it's no surprise to see information continue to slowly drip out prior to launch. Today's leak comes via @momomo_us, who has uncovered listings for a select number of the new CPUs at Czech and Slovakian etailers ITSK.com. The details comprise SKUs and unit pricing, potentially being used as a guideline rather than official MSRP, which has been collated into a convenient list with Euro pricing by the intrepid leaker.
Intel's enthusiast-class 10th Generation Core i7 and i9 CPUs - as well as unlocked K-series i5's - are absent from the list, but budget Pentium and Celeron chips do make an appearance. Also note the Core i5-10400F's presence, a chip without enabled iGPU pitched a little cheaper to those equipped with a discrete graphics card. Prior leaks have indicated that Core i3 models will be 4-core/8-thread CPUs while the i5 lineup will ship with 6 cores and support 12 independent threads.
It's anticipated that Comet Lake-S desktop CPUs will feature a new socket - LGA1200 - and hence launch alongside an updated range of motherboards. If that's the case then neither would be backwards compatible with the previous generation, while improvements to the memory controller could also mean that faster DDR4 DRAM is recommended too. Intels' 10th Gen desktop chips are not expected to include a process shrink to 10nm nor heavily revised Core architecture from Coffee Lake, but should be equipped with up to 10 cores in the flagship SKU.
As with all leaks and unofficial information, take the above with a grain of salt.
SOURCE: @momomo_us on Twitter, ITSK.sk
