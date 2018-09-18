Sennheiser Gaming Rebrands To EPOS

Dear Sennheiser Gaming Community,

Depending on when you guys are reading this post, we may already have - or in a short time will  change the handle of all our social media channel names to @eposaudiogaming.



Some of you may have already seen that we have retweeted announcements by BLAST introducing EPOS as their new official audio partner.



Now, we are finally ready to share the news with you!



We are excited to announce EPOS - a new premium audio brand designed for gamers and business professionals across the world.



Sennheiser Gaming products have in the past been developed by a team of engineers at Sennheiser Communications in Denmark  a joint venture between Sennheiser Electronics and Demant A/S. For more than 15 years, they have worked proudly with the Sennheiser brand, and created outstanding products for gamers across the world, alongside audio solutions for enterprise. However, in order to fully commit focus and passion to their respective business areas, the two companies have decided to end the joint venture  allowing Demant to fully dedicate their efforts in creating premium audio solutions for Gaming through the launch of EPOS. We are continuing our license agreement with Sennheiser and will rebrand our existing portfolio in the future as EPOS I SENNHEISER, but you might be hearing about some EPOS only products soon.



What does this mean for you?

If you already own Sennheiser Gaming gear please be aware of the following. EPOS is taking over the warranty of the products and will have spare parts for wear and tear and pieces, like ear cushions and cables available at eposaudio.com starting March 2nd, 2020. The same goes for customer service, which will also be available on eposaudio.com as of March 2020.



We are very excited for this next chapter and look forward to going on this epic audio journey together.



Yours,

The EPOS Gaming Team

Learn more about EPOS and its history at the EPOS Audio website