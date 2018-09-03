Sennheiser Launches Season of Giving Charity Program

Sennheiser launches the Season of Giving Charity Program, donating huge quantities of a special edition Sennheiser GSP 305 gaming headsets to seven selected charities across the globe. In addition, 150 Sennheiser headsets will be donated directly through Sennheisers own social media channels with the objective of spreading the joy of gaming by giving back to those who are in need. The charities selected are because of their support for the gaming community or support to the communities through gaming. Each of the seven charities will receive a quantity of Sennheiser GSP 305 gaming headset.
The Sennheiser GSP 305 is a special edition variant of the award-winning Sennheiser GSP 300 delivering superb acoustic sound along with a broadcast-quality noise-canceling microphone. Sennheiser will be giving away a total of 1,500 headsets with a combined retail value of 148,000 to the selected charity organizations including the following below:
Childs Play U.S.
Female Legends and Pink Orange Sweden
Gamer Aid Australia
Gaming Aid Germany
Special Effect UK
Your Corps New Zealand
For more information about Sennheisers Season of Giving program, visit https://en-uk.sennheiser.com/seasonofgiving