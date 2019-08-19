September Heralds the Return of AOC's G2 Monitor Series

Display specialistadds four new curved displays to its much-praised G2 gaming series. These monitors include the 60.5 cm (23.8) modelsandas well as the 68.6 cm (27) modelsand. All of them employ a Full HD VA panel with an aggressive 1500R curvature, AMD FreeSync Premium support, 165 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms MPRT response time and built-in speakers (2x2 W). The AE models are suitable for gamers looking for an affordable, no-frills version with tiltable stands, while the U models include a height-adjustable stand and a USB 3.2 hub with four USB ports for increased ergonomics and flexibility.AOCs G2 series quickly became many gamers first choice of gaming monitors upon its launch last autumn, thanks to the attractive price tag and well-balanced specifications. Now, the line-up is becoming even more comprehensive, offering four new curved models with a 165 Hz refresh rate. All models offer slim bezels with subtle red accents, resulting in a modern-looking partner in crime for any gamers desk.The monitors are equipped with contrast-rich (3000:1 native contrast for 24 models and 4000:1 for 27 models) VA panels. The combination of vivid colours, a high refresh rate and a 1500R curvature result in a great immersion that draws gamers deep into the game world. The 178/178° viewing angles of the monitors make sure the colour and contrast shift from oblique angles is as low as possible. Moreover, when used in a multi-monitor setup, the monitors slim bezels and their curvature provide for a seamless super-wide combination, great for simulation or racing games.144 Hz gaming monitors became the new standard for most gamers a few years ago. The new AOC models take it up a notch, offering a 165 Hz refresh rate. With the native resolution of Full HD, gamers wont need the highest tier graphics cards to achieve 165 frames per second in most current games. AMD FreeSync Premium support uses the variable refresh rate technology to match the GPUs framerate with the panels refresh rate, thereby eliminating tear, stutter, or any lag caused by V-Sync. All four new models, whether for the 24 size or the 27 size, come with MBR (Motion Blur Reduction) option, reducing the response time to just 1 ms MPRT (Moving Picture Response Time). Thanks to the Low Input Lag mode on all models, users actions will translate to the screen without any overhead or delay.The 24 C24G2U and the 27 C27G2U come with small but impactful extras that gamers will certainly appreciate. Both models are equipped with a height-adjustable stand with tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments, so users can adapt them to their optimum seating position for an ergonomic posture during long gaming sessions. The four USB 3.2 ports of the USB hub enable easy connection for USB peripherals including keyboard, mice and headsets and offer a high-speed data connection (up to 20 Gbps).However, not every gamer is interested in these additional features. Some simply appreciate having a great panel, especially if they use a secondary stand such as the AOC AD110D0 dual monitor arm. The 24 C24G2AE and the 27 C27G2AE are aimed at exactly this crowd, who prefer the idea of a high-quality panel for the best price over everything else. The Quick Assembly facilitates an easy setup and disassembly without requiring a screwdriver  and it can be attached to a VESA mount using its 100mm x100mm VESA holes.All four models use physical buttons on the monitors bottom right edge, as well as the G-Menu software to control the OSD settings. The OSD settings are highly comprehensive and include gaming-specific features: six gaming presets (three of which are user-customisable), Dial Point (a visual crosshair to help aiming), Game Color (to adjust colour saturation for better picture detail) and more. Additionally, the monitor is Flicker-Free and offers a Low Blue Mode to ensure a comfortable viewing experience and to minimise eye strain.AOCs C24G2AE, C27G2AE, C24G2U and C27G2U will be available in September 2020 at £169, £229, £189 and £249, respectively.